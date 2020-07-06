No matter where you stand on wearing a mask, there’s no debating this: Face masks are presenting a communication barrier.
While many have adapted to wearing masks, the deaf and hard of hearing have been left in a fog. Even before COVID-19, they faced a difficult struggle, and now masks are further muffling sound and taking away their ability to read lips and see facial expressions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Some businesses, states and local communities require them.
Unfortunately, that’s posing challenges for those who are deaf and hard of hearing — a growing population that now numbers roughly 48 million here in America.
Visual cues help all of us understand speech. Deaf people who rely on sign language still need facial expressions for a full understanding of what is being communicated, and those with hearing aids or cochlear implants rely on lip-reading to better understand what is being heard. Wearing a mask eliminates this vital visual information.
Add on to that the need to stay at least 6 feet apart for social distancing and hearing and understanding speech becomes even more difficult. As distance increases, sound levels decrease. Combine masks with noisy bars and restaurants and hearing could be a guessing game.
So what’s the answer? Unfortunately, that’s not so clear.
Safe’N’Clear, produced in the United States, offers surgical masks with a see-through, fog-resistant window panel that shows the wearer’s mouth. That sounds great, but its product, The Communicator, has been on back order for months.
Ingrid Helton, a costume designer in California, has devised her own solution. She has started a business to provide the windowed masks, and she’s not alone. A half-dozen startups are doing the same. They have been inundated with orders — and not only from friends and family of those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
For the wider general population, YouTube videos are popping up to teach people how to create their own masks with clear windows.
Over the past few months, we have seen many stories of residents all over Northeast and North Central Nebraska making cloth masks.
Now we need that same kind of initiative to develop masks that not only protect us, but help us communicate better.