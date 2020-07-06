No matter where you stand on wearing a mask, there’s no debating this: Face masks are presenting a communication barrier.

While many have adapted to wearing masks, the deaf and hard of hearing have been left in a fog. Even before COVID-19, they faced a difficult struggle, and now masks are further muffling sound and taking away their ability to read lips and see facial expressions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Some businesses, states and local communities require them.

Unfortunately, that’s posing challenges for those who are deaf and hard of hearing — a growing population that now numbers roughly 48 million here in America.

Visual cues help all of us understand speech. Deaf people who rely on sign language still need facial expressions for a full understanding of what is being communicated, and those with hearing aids or cochlear implants rely on lip-reading to better understand what is being heard. Wearing a mask eliminates this vital visual information.

Add on to that the need to stay at least 6 feet apart for social distancing and hearing and understanding speech becomes even more difficult. As distance increases, sound levels decrease. Combine masks with noisy bars and restaurants and hearing could be a guessing game.

So what’s the answer? Unfortunately, that’s not so clear.

Safe’N’Clear, produced in the United States, offers surgical masks with a see-through, fog-resistant window panel that shows the wearer’s mouth. That sounds great, but its product, The Communicator, has been on back order for months.

Ingrid Helton, a costume designer in California, has devised her own solution. She has started a business to provide the windowed masks, and she’s not alone. A half-dozen startups are doing the same. They have been inundated with orders — and not only from friends and family of those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

For the wider general population, YouTube videos are popping up to teach people how to create their own masks with clear windows.

Over the past few months, we have seen many stories of residents all over Northeast and North Central Nebraska making cloth masks.

Now we need that same kind of initiative to develop masks that not only protect us, but help us communicate better.

Tags

In other news

Stop pitting victims against each other

Stop pitting victims against each other

On Twitter the other day someone did what a lot of people have been doing lately: Comparing levels of oppression. In this case, it was all about the Philadelphia Inquirer’s decision not to use the term “Washington Redskins” in future columns about the “Team Formerly Known as the Washington R…

Follow Christian values — Larry Friedel

STUART — “A good man out of the good treasurer of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil.” — Luke 6:45.

Everyone has a role to play amid protests

Everyone has a role to play amid protests

It’s at junctures like this one in our history that the fiber and guts of every institution and person are put to the test. That includes the places you shop for groceries or gas, the boards and councils that decide your city’s or state’s priorities, the bystanders who witness abnormal thing…