Masks can spread even more germs

One of the most disappointing aspects regarding the COVID-19 discombobulation is the apparent ease with which people have chosen the path of least resistance, so to speak, succumbing to political hogwash postulated by partisan hypocrites who can’t keep their story straight.
Neither the WHO nor the CDC have committed themselves to plainspeak — opting instead to shade the truth according to calculation.
Which is borne out by the infamous Dr. Fauchi himself who opined initially that masks are useless. His viewpoint evolved, naturally, depending on whether you happened to be having sex, eating dinner, hooking up at the bar, engaging with mobs in calamatous rioting or attending Trump rallies. (Indeed, his duplicity is mindful of a former professorial colleague who habitually raised a finger to the prevailing winds before voting.)
But, let’s admit it. There is no scientific evidence whatsoever — zero, nada, zilch — that masks will keep you from getting the virus or from passing it on. That is fact! Anyone who says otherwise is lying! Will a face cover lessen the odds? Who knows? Is there anything to be lost by wearing them? Well, maybe not, but a vendor’s message during the Harley Davidson rally was certainly thought provoking:
“Caution! If you entered this premises while wearing a mask, please don’t touch anything. We know you’ve been fidgeting with it, breathing, sneezing and coughing through it, touching other things and then touching it again. Germs have accumulated in and on your mask. Please don’t transfer them to our merchandise. Our aim is to keep our customers safe. Please wash your hands thoroughly and then return mask free.”
Isn’t that interesting? Still, we see individuals who have swallowed hook, line and sinker the prevailing leftist propaganda — even to the point of wearing a mask when riding a bicycle in the open air or while driving sans passengers. One might question whether those folks and others having embraced their blue-state, locked-in status are any relation to the courageous souls responsible for the freedoms all Americans enjoy.
But, this much is certain! If Donald Trump were stressing the importance of wearing masks, Democrats and the media would be saying the opposite. That sad conclusion is chiseled in stone — documented once again in their evil spirited response to news that the president had tested positive. Their glee was not subject to misinterpretation — uttered and posted demonic death wishes unabashedly recorded.
Truly, how do they do it? How do they turn their backs on righteousness? Faithfulness to a high moral standard? Common decency? Civility? Virtue? None of it! These people wouldn’t help an old lady across the street with her groceries.
They are utterly devoid of compassion — inexplicably and insanely corrupted by a heartless, inhumane, barbaric ideology. They’ve lost their mind. It’s almost impossible to comprehend.
There’s an old parable — perhaps you’ve heard of it — having to do with politics and (strange) bedfellows. We now know — courtesy of a treasure trove of newly released, unredacted documents — the brunt of what the Democrats and the national media were up to under the arranged covers. The culprits, aided and abetted by the FBI, CIA, NSA and DOJ, were guilty of the worst criminal activity in our nation’s history.
Which metastasized in the form of a manufactured coup targeting President Trump and his supporters. And yet the miscreants skate along undeterred — courtesy of a gutless judicial system afraid to hold the lawbreakers to account.
In years long past a group of vigilante volunteers may surface to justly punish criminal suspects. Of course, such assembled groups assuming police powers no longer exist ... or do they?