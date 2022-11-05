Well, here we go again — first the vote and then the lawsuits, most likely. Will it ever get resolved one way or the other?
Initiated Measure 27, the amendment to legalize marijuana for so-called recreational purposes, will go before South Dakota voters (let’s hope for a final time) on Nov. 8. Unfortunately, the Coyote state isn’t unique in that regard. Voters in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and Maryland are likewise on the spot in 2022.
And, that’s a total shame in my considered judgment. Of course, proponents will point out that there are already 19 states with (varied) legalization laws on the books (it’s revenue, you see). No, Nebraska isn’t among them, thankfully. To date, pushers (no pun intended) have failed to gain ballot access in Big Red country (although it isn’t for lack of trying — primarily by advocates who continue to cite presumed health benefits associated with medical cannibis).
But, there’s an age old adage that demands attention — something about there being two sides to every story ... which recalls to mind the stated position of Nebraska’s own Pete Rickets, to wit: “If you legalize marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids. That’s what the data shows from around the country.”
Hyperbolic, you say? Nope! The governor neither overstates nor exaggerates. His is an opinion (reasoned conclusion) shared by many, myself included.
Consider, science proves that marijuana (the psychoactive ingredient, THC) is three times more potent (toxic) than it was 25 years ago. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), those who begin using marijuana at a relatively young age (school kids, basically) can lose as much as 8 points in Intelligence Quotient (IQ). It represents an irrecoverable loss even after quitting — assuming that one actually stops.
Which is the exact opposite of what often occurs (cocaine and heroin and other drugs are logical next steps in the user hierarchy). Mental health issues including memory loss, diminished motor coordination, impaired thinking skills, and lengthened reaction time (all of which are known to impact driving ability, thereby jeopardizing the lives of others, too) are documented consequences associated with cannibis use.
In neighboring Colorado — one of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana (heedlessly leaving the door ajar for a perilous “Rocky Mountain high,” if you will) — statistics reveal that 20% of deaths related to traffic accidents involve a driver who tested positive for marijuana. Beyond that sad result, the frequency of cannibis-related road and street mishaps in general has doubled, which makes the decision either to drive or to ride even more risky.
And there’s more, of course. Reportedly (according to a recent RMHIDTA account), the percent of suicide occurrences involving marijuana (based on official toxicology test results) went “from 14% in 2013 to 29% in 2020.” In short, marijuana-associated suicides within the state’s borders have more than doubled since legalization took effect in 2014. Hopelessness? Despair? Depression? Desperation? Potential by-products, one and all.
Which can lead to a lethal choice. But, don’t those things always happen to somebody else? NOT! Sad to say, we have close friends who lost a son a few years back. His brother found him hanging in the woodshed next to their house in Homer, Alaska. The son’s addiction to marijuana started in high school, and brief stints at colleges in Montana (MSU) and Nebraska (CSC) failed to provide a different path. Habits, especially that type, are hard to break.
And the family? They continue to cope as best they can, but that kind of pain never truly goes away. It’s always there on the back burner, so to speak, seemingly destined for recall at a moment’s notice.
Is there comfort either in counseling or in company (in knowing that such a tragedy is shared)? Perhaps, but only those with experience would know. Still, my sense is that their perspective would echo that of Gov. Rickets incisively.