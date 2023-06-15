While Nebraska and other states where it remains illegal continue to have advocates push for legalizing marijuana, it might be worth examining the results in some states where it has become legalized.
The active chemical in marijuana is THC. It poses substantial health and safety risks to young people, and modern marijuana continues to become more potent every year. It can affect how young brains develop, the grades young people earn, their relationships and physical health. The Marijuana Resource Center, which works to prevent addiction at all ages, indicates that risk increases the younger a person starts making use of marijuana.
“Many young people believe that legalizing marijuana means that it’s safe to use, no matter the age. Research tells us that when teens and young adults believe there is little risk in using marijuana, rates of use increase. National data indicate that in all states that have legalized recreational marijuana as of 2018, reported rates of first use among adolescents are 12%-63% higher than the national average,” information from the resource center indicates.
Similar to the tobacco industry, the Marijuana Resource Center points out that the marijuana industry is eager to promote use to young people because they can become long-term, heavy users of the drug. That’s why it’s not surprising that edibles resembling candy and other snacks have become popular with young people.
In nearby Colorado, the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program has published annual reports every year since 2013 tracking the impact of legalizing recreational marijuana. Predictably, since recreational marijuana was legalized, traffic deaths involving drivers who tested positive for marijuana more than doubled from 55 in 2013 to 115 people killed in 2018, the latest figures available. But the big revenue generation has yet to materialize. Marijuana tax revenue represented less than 1% of Colorado’s fiscal year 2018 budget. And 64% of local jurisdictions in Colorado have banned medical and recreational marijuana businesses.
One of the biggest reasons to legalize it had been that the government should tax it, which would provide revenue and get rid of the black market where marijuana sometimes gets laced with more dangerous drugs, including deadly fentanyl.
But a series of stories across the country indicates that in many states where farmers grow it for legal distribution, there is no market. That’s right — a lack of places to sell it, government taxes that are too high and other restrictions are keeping the farmers from making any money. And the black market is continuing to thrive.
“Unlicensed shops rushed in to fill the void (of marijuana outlets), especially in New York City, but those outlets aren’t a legal market for the state’s farmers. Federal law prohibits the New York farmers from transporting their crop across state lines,” The Associated Press reported. The result? Many farmers who have tried to grow it in New York and other states are not making money.