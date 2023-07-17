Higher education — often cited by those who have elevated themselves from poverty as the most important factor for their ascension — has been in the news a lot lately. Much of it has centered on the U.S. Supreme Court blocking President’s Biden’s plan to forgive at least $400 billion in student loans, ruling he overstepped his authority.
That action, coupled with more stories in recent years about increasing student debt, has brought attention to the growing problem of the high cost of college education. For years, the cost of tuition has gone up more than inflation. And so has the amount of funding provided by taxpayers. But there actually is a lot of good news — at least in Nebraska — when it comes to costs.
Earlier this year, the Northeast Community College Board of Governors approved a plan to offer free dual enrollment classes to high school students enrolled in early college, beginning this fall. Dual enrollment includes dual credit courses, which are most often taken in area high schools and taught by instructors who meet Northeast’s qualifications outlined by the college’s accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission.
Additionally, dual enrollment courses include high school students who choose to take a college-level course, not necessarily for high school credit. More and more students are choosing to take college-level classes online, virtually and at any Northeast location. Last fall, 48 high schools in the 20-county service area offered Northeast dual credit classes at their locations with 1,867 students enrolled in early college. That’s a tremendous way to earn college credits free, greatly reducing the overall cost of higher education.
At nearby Wayne State College, which experienced record enrollment last fall, previous efforts included freezing tuition and increasing financial aid benefits, renovating and expanding campus buildings, and securing partnerships and opportunities to provide excellent pathways to degrees. This past June, however, the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees approved a 3.2% tuition increase for students at Wayne State after two years of frozen tuition, along with students in Peru and Chadron. That still represents an increase lower than inflation.
Another idea, at least on the national level, would be to lower interest rates for borrowers. We agree. Student loan interest rates should not be higher than mortgage interest rates, in our opinion.
We are pleased leaders at the local schools recognize the issue and are working to keep education affordable and accessible. There are no easy answers. In fact, many solutions are probably necessary so that education remains the best way to help Americans improve their lives.