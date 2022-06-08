Signs in downtown Norfolk tout the city as an ideal place to shop, eat, live and work.
We agree wholeheartedly with that sentiment but, unfortunately, that message has yet to take root outside of Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
With a shortage of workers across the state, many businesses looking for workers have faced a struggle in filling open positions. But there have been glimmers of hope.
Last month, more Americans came off the sidelines of the workforce and found jobs, a sign that rising wages and plentiful opportunities are encouraging people to look for work. Still, the proportion of people who either have a job or are looking for one remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Rising prices also might have led some to take jobs: And wages also are going up. Compared with 12 months earlier, hourly pay climbed 5.2%, down from a 5.5% year-over-year gain in April.
Here at the Daily News, we’ve lost several valued employees to the Omaha and Lincoln areas, and plenty of job candidates prefer to start their careers in the state’s two largest cities. We can’t blame them for wanting to pursue jobs in metropolitan areas, but we wish they’d at least see what Norfolk has to offer.
With that being said, we’re grateful that several recent hires have done just that.
— Reporter Riley Tolan-Keig, a Papillion La Vista South alum, started covering education at the Daily News in December. She’s a 2021 journalism graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who joined the Daily News to continue her love for public schools and writing.
— Reporter Sawyer Belair, an Omaha Burke graduate, started this month as the Daily News’ summer intern. He’s taken an unconventional route to Norfolk, starting as a physics major at UNL before switching to journalism.
— While sportswriter Dale Miller didn’t come from Omaha or Lincoln, the Elwood native came to Norfolk in January after years of working in Grand Island, the state’s third-largest city.
— Closer to home, recent hires Jared Schroedter as assistant news editor and Willis Mahannah as a writer both hail from West Point. Schroedter worked at Peru State College before coming to Norfolk, while Mahannah has a wealth of experience in newspapers.
— Also, Nejla Muminovic, a senior-to-be at Norfolk High School, is exploring a career in journalism, starting here at the Daily News.
We’re glad they took a chance on Norfolk being a great place to work, and we hope more follow their lead at businesses across Northeast and North Central Nebraska.