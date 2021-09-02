With the publishing of a series of Meet A Teacher pages over a weeklong span in the Daily News, readers were introduced to 45 new teachers in Norfolk classrooms this fall. Those new teachers offered advice to students and parents on what they should expect from them.
Not only did many of them express excitement to be working in Norfolk, but a majority of them also grew up in Norfolk and the surrounding region. In all, almost one-third of them — 14 in all — grew up in Norfolk. For many of them, they decided to return to the familiar to begin their teaching careers. By comparison, just four of the 34 new teachers last year grew up in Norfolk.
Arianne Goode and Derek Summers, both 2017 Norfolk High graduates, are among those who came home to teach this year. After student teaching at her alma mater last spring, Goode is teaching English at the high school. Summers is a first-year industrial technology teacher at Norfolk Junior High. Another Norfolk High graduate, Kaitlyn Young, student taught at Norfolk Middle School and graduated from Wayne State College last May. She now teaches special education at the middle school.
Tatiana Moore, a history and government teacher at Norfolk High, was salutatorian in the Class of 2016, and she’s eager for her students to make memories like hers. “I’m excited to teach in a place where I made many good memories and to give back to the community that gave so much to me,” Moore said.
Twelve more new teachers hail from towns across Northeast and North Central Nebraska, from such communities as O’Neill, Wayne, Pierce, Stanton, Howells, Leigh, Columbus, St. Edward, Ericson and Schuyler. Six others grew up elsewhere in Nebraska.
For those who grew up outside the region, they’ve forged connections within this corner of the state. Branis Knezevic, for example, grew up in Serbia but has worked at Wakefield, Walthill and Wayne State College before taking a job as a school counselor at Norfolk Junior High. Patricia Peterson, who grew up in Wahoo, worked at Santee and now teaches special education students at Norfolk High School.
For years, Northeast and North Central Nebraska has tried various approaches to luring young graduates back to the region.
At least this school year, it appears that Norfolk schools have hit on the perfect blueprint for luring new teachers to return home. Of course, it certainly doesn’t hurt to see all the improvements around town, whether it be plans for downtown redevelopment, new living spaces and various events geared to those of all ages.