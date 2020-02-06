The 2020 Iowa caucuses that took place earlier this week often are regarded in a positive light.
They’re kind of quirky; they serve to motivate some Iowans to be think more about politics; they serve to provide Iowa with far more national media coverage than one might expect of a rural Midwestern state; and their first-in-the-nation status means many residents there have a chance to meet and visit with presidential candidates in person.
Despite all that, there also are those who aren’t big fans of Iowa’s caucus system.
Sarah Anderson is one of those. She directs the Global Economy Project at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, D.C., and says Iowa’s process is “exceptionally unequal.”
Her concern is that the way the caucus system is set up creates multiple barriers for low-income Iowans to participate.
“First, you have to be able to show up in person by 7 p.m. and stay for an unspecified number of hours. That knocks out people who work in the evening and can’t take time off,” she recently wrote. “Think about the second-shift workers at the poultry and pork processing plants that dot the state. Think about the students who bartend to cover their tuition and other people who have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. Think about the parents who can’t afford night-time child care. They’re all excluded.”
In particular, she adds, are challenges facing Iowa’s Latino population, which has a poverty rate nearly double the state average. “The Iowa Democratic Party was supposed to provide translation support on request, but you wouldn’t know that from looking at its website,” Ms. Anderson wrote.
Then there’s the reality that — unlike primary participants who fill out ballots in the privacy of a voting booth — Iowa caucus-goers must declare their choice of candidate in front of their neighbors. Imagine how unnerving it might be to wind up in the same caucus room as one’s boss. What happens when different candidates are backed?
To its credit, the Iowa Democratic Party had a new initiative in place this year that allowed a limited number of “satellite” caucuses for communities with special needs, including non-native English speakers. That resulted in Spanish-English bilingual causes to take place Monday in Muscatine and Des Moines.
To have a true and effective democracy, the nation needs voting to be accessible for all citizens, no matter how much money they make, how well they speak English or the color of their skin, Ms. Anderson wrote.
It’s a good point because votes will only really count if everyone eligible actually can participate in the process.