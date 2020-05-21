Many Americans left wondering

Yes, repercussions may ensue, but at my age and place in life personal security is secondary to the need to shine a bright light on egregious bureaucratic malfaesance — consequences be darned! The rotten aroma of justice being squelched demands nothing less!
Readers know that heretofore I have opined that Attorney General Barr and Prosecutor Durham were serious in their stated intention to hold deep state lawbreakers to account. My reference, of course, is to the Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe and Strzok cabal within the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and NSA who were part of the felonious coup to get rid of a duly elected president.
But, here we are — months past the corrupt Rosenstein and Ohr department of justice misdoings and little has changed. Sure, lip service has been paid to the need for accountability — for common folks to see that the scales of justice weigh equally. Was it bogus? Empty pontification? Those who engineered the worst scandal in American history remain unpunished — some with cushy media positions intact.
Bona fide historians (free from indoctrination to revised versions) will recall a time when acts of disloyalty or betrayal of trust to a person’s own government were accompanied by a minimum of a long jail sentence or hefty fine and may even merit the death penalty (lest we forget, June 19, 2019, marked the 66th anniversary since the execution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg for conspiracy to commit espionage).
Whether they admit it or not, conscious Americans know what happened here. Fellow citizens and the president himself were the victims of illegal, covert spying — carried out by treasonous bureaucrats mostly associated with the previous administration. FISA court judges, either unknowingly or complicity (my suspicion is the latter), were the conduit through which the illegal acts took place.
It’s unfathomable that such a heinous enterprise could happen in our constitutional republic and that those responsible could get away with it. Hardly can we comprehend the depth to which the tentacles must extend into the rich and the powerful and the well connected. How else can one explain the lack of courage and commitment on the part of those who could to do something about it?
A two-tiered system of justice — one for elite insiders including the Washington establishment and another for everyone else? That perception is being proven — undermining the rule of law and placing a lasting stain on the fabric of our culture. The absence of real charges and real convictions and real jail time in a real prison for those responsible has shaken the faith of folks confronted with the double standard.
Hence, belief in the FBI and DOJ is at an extremely low pulse — barely clinging to life. Regrettably, there is scant evidence to date to conclude that agency leadership has either the dedication or the backbone to undertake a transfusion. Given his demonstrated out-of-touch status, Director Wray’s DNA might reasonably translate to DO NOT AWAKEN!
Yes, critics have accused me of being naive in insisting that the truth would out and that punishment befitting the crime would be duly applied. Well, maybe it’s my optimistic nature gone awry — taking too long to accept reality. Betrayal of the people’s trust is hard to stomach — especially when it signals corruption within the nation’s premier law enforcement agencies!
Will those who conspired to manufacture and carry out the worst political scandal in our country’s history ever receive justice? Not likely! Such a result would require honorable public servants who walk their talk.
I hope I’m wrong, but there appears little cause for optimism. The clock is about to run out!