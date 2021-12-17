Anyone who has driven at night in recent years probably has noticed that many vehicles seem to have blinding headlights.

And it isn’t just a problem when meeting oncoming traffic.

It can be extremely distracting when a pickup or SUV is driving behind a car or lower profile vehicle. The glare from the rearview mirror and side mirrors can be so bright that even when looking straight ahead, one’s peripheral vision is so disrupted that drivers may have to turn their mirrors away.

As Popular Mechanics has explained in various articles, headlights have gradually become brighter over the decades. And, unfortunately, there are some drivers who leave their headlights on bright all the time — apparently because they don’t believe their regular lights are bright enough.

Advanced Auto Parts reports headlights come in three electrically-powered varieties: halogen, LED, and high-intensity discharge (HID)/xenon. Halogens are basically upgraded versions of the traditional light, using a glowing filament to provide light. HIDs, though, use charged xenon gas; and LEDs use electrical diodes.

According to information in industry magazines, HIDs and LEDs have been putting out whiter and bluer light over time. They report that brightness has more than doubled and even tripled, going from blue light into purple.

Human eyes are naturally very sensitive to blue light. Some people even report migraines, dizziness and nausea from blue light.

As a result, bluish-white LEDs and HIDs automatically seem brighter, even if they’re not actually putting out more lumens.

Then there’s the size issue. Pickups, SUVs and other vehicles are getting bigger all the time. That means headlights are higher off the ground and naturally increases the brightness experienced by drivers of lower profile vehicles.

We heard recently from a driver who left in the morning to head from Norfolk to Omaha wearing prescription sunglasses to help against the rising sun. The driver forgot his regular prescription glasses. On the way home from Omaha to Norfolk when it was dark, he had to drive wearing his prescription sunglasses. But there was so much traffic with bright headlights, he was able to drive the entire way without any issues.

So what could be done? The best solution might be for manufacturers to reduce the brightness of their lights. Short of that, the next best option might be to have yearly inspections where mechanics or law enforcement officials could measure the brightness and angle to make sure headlights are within standards.

And, finally, for other drivers’ sake, put your dims on when you meet other drivers.

