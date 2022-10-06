Another Life Chain event took place Sunday in Norfolk with about 225 people participating. And like each one held previously on the first Sunday in October, it provided an opportunity for people to line a city’s streets in prayerful protest against abortion.
We have been impressed with how the participants have conducted themselves over the years. Norfolk was one of the first three cities to have a Life Chain when the events started in Nebraska in 1990, according to past newspaper articles.
More than 5,000 people lined the streets of Norfolk in 1990 when Norfolk, Omaha and Lincoln were the only cities to host Life Chains. The first ones began in other parts of the country in 1987, although abortion became legal in 1973 via the U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.
Since then, the organized events have continued. It is difficult to find figures now for how many continue to be held, but in the early 1990s, Nebraska topped the nation in the number of cities hosting Life Chains. Nebraska hosted at least 43. Could some of the peacefulness be because of the Nebraska Nice mentality?
Over the years, we have never heard of any that were not peaceful. No people walking in the street to stop traffic, starting fires, looting businesses or attacking police or others. The rowdiest thing that probably happened is when some of the people driving by would honk to show support.
And while recent Life Chains in Norfolk attract only a fraction of the numbers they once did, at least part of the reason is because there are so many more area towns that have Life Chains. Wayne, West Point, O’Neill, Schuyler, South Sioux City, Columbus and Hartington are among many that have them. Residents from all those towns used to come to Norfolk’s Life Chain.
Around 50 million lives reportedly have been lost to abortion since 1973. All that time, pro-life supporters remained patient and did not let their emotions reach a flashpoint before the recent Dobbs decision returned the decision to individual states.
Finally, part of the credit for the peace also should go to those who support abortion rights. Many of the years, at least a handful of those supporters attend these events, sometimes standing in the middle of the pro-life groups. Both groups generally try not to antagonize those who have differing views, which is welcomed.
At one time, before America became so divided, that’s what the majority of Americans did. They respected each other’s views and did not become violent or try to censor those who disagreed with them.