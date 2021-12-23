Making sense of Cheney, media, riots

Seldom nowadays are we privy to real wit and wisdom offered in tandem by the same source (in response to reporter trickery, maybe?), which is why Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana is one of my favorite personalities. “Sometimes the majority just means all of the fools are on the same side: he once observed, in what should long stand as a prime example of typical Lincolnesque insight tracing to an earlier era.
And this, too: “Our country was founded by genuises, but it’s being run by idiots.” OK, maybe that one lacks a bit of the dexterity with language to achieve the same level of ingenuousness (simple but sincere), but my sense is that most Americans — given the trend of the last several months — would deem that conclusion precisely on target. Yes, Mr. Kennedy’s way of making a salient point is both inoffensive and effective ...
Which recalls to mind a certain Senate predecessor whose ability to cut to the chase, so to speak, remains largely without equal. Sen. Alan Simpson of Wyoming (1979 to 1997) was a pun master of sorts--proficient in the use of colloquialisms (characteristic of informal speech and writing) to communicate his meaning in terms everyone could understand. He had an artist’s touch with words — the hues both soft and vivid ...
Which serves to explain how it was possible that such an outspoken critic of the media could long remain a press corps favorite. His book, “Right in the Old Gazoo” (1997), recounts clashes with the press over a lifetime of service.
He was expert at blending surgically swift verbal punches with somewhat witty anecdote — much in the manner of my own ancestors whose counsel was laden with common sense advisories as necessary, shall we say.
Indeed, the value to be gained from “taking someone to school” can extend far beyond the schoolhouse door — resulting in positive outcomes not only for recipients but also for society in general. Mr. Simpson’s innate, natural delivery impacting both state and national governance certainly achieved that end. It’s worth noting, also, that not even once — not a single time — did either his conduct or his speech bring discredit or embarrassment to his constituents ...
Which is more than can be said for the inimitable Liz Cheney on both counts. Her duplicitous methods —toxic and disloyal in the extreme — justifiably resulted in her removal from a House leadership position. Her response? Doubling down on utter mindlessness — demonstrating a screwball coupling to unacquainted hypocrisy. As the previously cited solon might have observed, she can’t see the forest for the trees!
Consider, Ms. Cheney is forever tied to her unintelligible knee-jerk miscalculation related to the Jan. 6
debacle at “the people’s house” in D. C. Of course, her grossly overstated hyperbole succeeded in landing her a spot (on the Democrat’s silly investigation facilitation) ideologically joined at the hip with Adam Shiftless ... excuse me, Adam Schiff, the unapologetic peddler of lies related to the Russia hoax manufactured by traitors.
Think about this! All during the summer 2020 riots, as businesses were being looted and torched, as jobs and livelihoods were being squandered, as homes and personal possessions were being trashed, etc., where was Liz Cheney? The answer? Hiding under her desk, apparently (a la South Dakota’s John Thune and Nebraska’s Ben Sasse), opting to sit on her tongue rather than speak out against the evil BLM and ANTIFA lawlessness.
And yet here she is to this day — still carrying on effusively about Jan. 6 but oblivious to the pain and suffering (death, destruction and antipathy) held over from the inexcusable 2020 anarchy. It’s truly remarkable, isn’t it, that one’s credibility can be so unconsiously dispatched? But, here we are with November 2022 pending — hence this proverbial bone for Wyoming voters to chew on: Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me!