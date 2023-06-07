The issue of vaccinations — especially those related to COVID-19 — remains a topic of debate among some Americans. But even anti-vaxxers would have to acknowledge the impressive speed in which the COVID-19 vaccinations came to be.
Researchers worldwide collaborated to sequence and share the genome of the virus that causes COVID in a matter of days. COVID-related journal articles and data were published for all to review. The development of vaccines happened more quickly than anyone thought possible.
How was that possible? In large part, credit should go to a concept called open science.
Open science is the idea that scientific and scholarly knowledge should be openly available, accessible and reusable for everyone. By making scholarship — papers, data sets, code, protocols and a range of other outputs — available without barriers, scientists and researchers can speed the pace of discovery, reduce gaps in information-sharing, encourage innovation, promote reproducibility, and bring more perspectives into the conversation.
Such an approach is the opposite of what has marked since in the past, where researchers work within antiquated closed systems where groundbreaking articles are locked behind paywalls, data are stored on personal hard drives to be shared “upon request,” and the protocols and code that support published papers are held as proprietary intellectual property. It all makes it difficult to test research claims or build upon existing scholarship.
As Greg Tananbaum, founder and director of Open Research Funders Group, recently wrote, “We cannot afford crucial research to take place within these closed systems that slow progress and overlook those most affected by the problems science needs to solve.”
Fortunately, the practice of open science is gaining momentum. Dozens of funders, including the philanthropies that are part of the Open Research Funders Group, which provide more than $10 billion of philanthropic funding a year, have developed policies to ensure that the work they support is openly accessible.
In addition, 90 U.S. colleges and universities, representing 3 million faculty, staff and students, have launched the Higher Education Leadership Initiative for Open Science to align higher education practices with open scholarship values.
Building upon this momentum, 12 federal agencies have declared 2023 the federal “Year of Open Science” to spark change and inspire open science engagement.
Making open scholarship the default rather than the exception will require concerted cross-sector collaboration to establish needed incentives, infrastructure and community, Mr. Tanabaum points out. But if that can happen, it better positions society to optimize the chances of finding lasting solutions to the challenges facing the nation and the world.