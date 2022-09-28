A couple of years ago, the Norfolk City Council held a thorough discussion on a request to allow golf carts to be driven on Norfolk streets. The council ultimately denied the request, but indicated it would be willing to consider it again in the future. Could it now be an idea whose time has come?
For those of you who think golf carts on city streets are a Florida, Texas or Arizona issue — or only for retirement communities — think again. The popularity of golf carts, or motorized vehicles similar to golf carts with more safety features, has grown.
Communities all over Nebraska, including Columbus and Gretna, have legalized them in certain areas. The cars can be electric or gas-powered, seat two, four or six passengers and reach speeds up to 30 mph. By Nebraska law, however, they cannot be on roads where traffic can travel at rates of more than 35 mph and can’t be bigger than four seats.
The Norfolk City Council was asked during a public comment period recently to consider them for residential areas. Coincidentally, Mayor Josh Moenning told the idea’s supporters — who turned out in large numbers — that he was thinking it was time the council consider the request again. Two years ago, the request was defeated 3-2 with three council members absent.
Why are they so popular? In part, they’re energy-efficient, cheaper to purchase and operate than regular cars and easy to drive.
But as the Norfolk City Council knows and Police Chief Don Miller expressed, there are safety concerns.
Part of the problems is visibility, especially when sharing the road with larger, faster cars and trucks.
Nevertheless, that issue might not be insurmountable — as other communities are discovering. Bicycles can go faster, on most roads, have less protection and yet they are allowed. And a couple of years ago, the city council changed an ordinance to allow UTVs to be in certain areas. So far, it doesn’t seem like they have caused much of an issue. UTVs are allowed after being inspected and getting registered from the Norfolk Police Division, and are separated by law from golf carts.
We think the Norfolk City Council has proven that it uses wisdom in matters like this. Council members are not afraid to ask questions and study topics like this.
As years go by, the public is learning more about watching out for them and becoming familiar with seeing them on city streets. We also believe they could be made safer, such as requiring seatbelts. Newer ones already have headlights, brake lights and turn signals, and many have flags that make them more visible.
There probably is an acceptable usage for them that can fit everybody’s needs and still be safe.