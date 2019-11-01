NDN logo

Last August, officials in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska teamed up to submit a draft study proposal to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages dams and helps design many of the major levees in the Missouri River basin.

The analysis, which is still being completed, would identify constriction points such as levees, roads or bridge embankments that can increase the river’s chances of flooding.

Federal, state and local officials then could come up with alternatives as part of a regional approach to reducing the damage from future floods.

The Missouri meeting was attended by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders from district offices in Kansas City, St. Louis, Omaha, and Rock Island, Ill.

That prompted Don Bauermeister of Madison County to question why something similar couldn’t occur on the local level with the Elkhorn River. Over the years, it has created flooding issues, albeit on a smaller scale than Missouri River floods.

Bauermeister, who owns land northeast of Battle Creek, has become frustrated by seeing so much land lost whenever the river changes course. It’s also frustrating, he said, when the county typically tells him that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or the Environmental Protection Agency won’t allow the county to do anything to control the flow of the river.

He pointed out that the county has lost a lot of property tax revenue when highly productive farm land is reduced to wasteland. That doesn’t even take into account roads and bridges lost, he said.

To their credit, the Madison County commissioners said they will bring the idea to the Nebraska Association of County Officials conference on Dec. 11-13 in Kearney.

The county board recognizes that the Corps are instructed to follow federal guidelines. Still, local officials are at the close end of the frustration from residents who often feel powerless. Even county officials are frustrated when they cannot even put in rip rap to stop a bank from eroding when the river is close to wiping out a county road.

As Commissioner Christian Ohl pointed out, the NACO conferences usually include time for roundtable discussions. Chances are there will be other counties that would be interested in seeking solutions to erosion, but not just along the Elkhorn River.

We agree with commissioner Troy Uhlir that there’s “probably a better voice with all of us” to get changes approved. If nothing else, we believe this could be a good starting point to look for shared interests.

Tags

In other news

Socialist alternative a bad option

Socialist alternative a bad option

Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, is back in the saddle again after his recent heart attack, attracting 26,000 enthusiasts at a rally in New York City and once more venting his hateful bigotry, renewing his war on liberty and planning to spend us into poverty.

Is this the end of Trump?

Is this the end of Trump?

WASHINGTON — The times call for us to sprinkle impeachment references in our conversations. Let’s assume the era of “fake news” is over (although nobody told Donald Trump), so we need to make sure little impeachment bon mots we distribute like after-dinner mints are accurate.

Prison shift hours a concern — McCook Gazette

Nebraska’s overcrowded prison system has helped make McCook’s Work Ethic Camp more like just one more prison than the innovative rehabilitation center that it was originally envisioned as.

The less said, the less ignorance

The less said, the less ignorance

Well, perhaps the sample excluded folks from Nebraska and South Dakota and other midwestern and plains states (or polled only those living in New York or California).

Republican’s stunt crosses the line

Republican’s stunt crosses the line

Few events of the last three years seem more ominous than last week’s attempt by 30 Republican congressmen to force their way into a closed hearing before the several House committees taking testimony in connection with the impeachment inquiry.

Omaha a great sports host — Omaha World Herald

Another Olympic Trials event is returning to Omaha, confirming our city’s stature as a capable and welcoming sports host. With its growing string of hosting successes, Omaha has demonstrated that it has the facilities, management experience and positive atmosphere necessary to welcome sporti…