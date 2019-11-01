Last August, officials in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska teamed up to submit a draft study proposal to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages dams and helps design many of the major levees in the Missouri River basin.
The analysis, which is still being completed, would identify constriction points such as levees, roads or bridge embankments that can increase the river’s chances of flooding.
Federal, state and local officials then could come up with alternatives as part of a regional approach to reducing the damage from future floods.
The Missouri meeting was attended by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders from district offices in Kansas City, St. Louis, Omaha, and Rock Island, Ill.
That prompted Don Bauermeister of Madison County to question why something similar couldn’t occur on the local level with the Elkhorn River. Over the years, it has created flooding issues, albeit on a smaller scale than Missouri River floods.
Bauermeister, who owns land northeast of Battle Creek, has become frustrated by seeing so much land lost whenever the river changes course. It’s also frustrating, he said, when the county typically tells him that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or the Environmental Protection Agency won’t allow the county to do anything to control the flow of the river.
He pointed out that the county has lost a lot of property tax revenue when highly productive farm land is reduced to wasteland. That doesn’t even take into account roads and bridges lost, he said.
To their credit, the Madison County commissioners said they will bring the idea to the Nebraska Association of County Officials conference on Dec. 11-13 in Kearney.
The county board recognizes that the Corps are instructed to follow federal guidelines. Still, local officials are at the close end of the frustration from residents who often feel powerless. Even county officials are frustrated when they cannot even put in rip rap to stop a bank from eroding when the river is close to wiping out a county road.
As Commissioner Christian Ohl pointed out, the NACO conferences usually include time for roundtable discussions. Chances are there will be other counties that would be interested in seeking solutions to erosion, but not just along the Elkhorn River.
We agree with commissioner Troy Uhlir that there’s “probably a better voice with all of us” to get changes approved. If nothing else, we believe this could be a good starting point to look for shared interests.