Athletics, music and academics are excellent pursuits for young people, but agricultural also is important, especially in this part of the country.
While diversifying from the agricultural economy continues to be a goal as farms require less labor to operate, the importance of promoting rural interests needs to continue. Given Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s natural resources, row crops and livestock will always be a staple of the economy.
That’s why we are excited that Madison County continues its partnership with Nebraska Extension. It’s a partnership that has withstood the test of time, with the county helping to provide operating funds.
Nebraska Extension and Madison County can trace their origins together to 1914 through 4-H. It isn’t known for certain when as it could be even longer.
Nevertheless, the important aspect is to keep that focus on agriculture because as more farmers get older, there needs to be a new generation to replace them.
The U.S. Census indicates that for the past four decades, the average age of farmers has been on the rise. It was 50.3 years for the "principal operator" in the 1978 census, 53.3 years in 1992, 57.1 years in 2007, 58.3 years in 2012, and was 59.4 years in 2017. More young people are needed to replace them, hopefully by other young people when sons and daughters don’t want to continue the family farm.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said the Extension staff has done a lot of great work for young people. "We really appreciate the good work that’s happening, especially with the young minds," Ohl said. "For the young minds and the young people in this community, it’s going to reap benefits for years and generations to come."
We agree. That includes the nonagricultural components of 4-H. Thanks to Lee Sherry, the University of Nebraska Extension educator for 4-H in Madison County and her staff, people of all ages gain the knowledge and information from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Madison County has 18 traditional active clubs, 431 enrolled members. Last year, it offered 4-H School enrichment to 103 classrooms with 3,206 youths. These young people learn responsibility by working on their own projects with adult leadership and guidance.
As the thousands of 4-H alumni in the county know, 4-H has a motto of "to make the best better." We see them continue that pursuit later in life as well. And everyone benefits by this investment in young people.