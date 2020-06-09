Legally, it appears that a request for a trap and skeet shooting range east of Madison meets all the county’s requirements. Or does it?
During a public hearing last month before the Madison County board of commissioners, an attorney who represents three sets of neighbors opposed to it discovered the applicant for the permit was not the owner of the property.
The attorney pointed out that based on state statutes, conditional-use permits are granted to the owners of the property. He provided case law examples to prove his point.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said he would review the information that the attorney provided. He said the issue might be able to be cleared up with a letter from the owner discussing the leasing arrangement with the applicants.
Regardless, we think it was wise for the county board to hold up consideration of the permit — although it might decrease the amount of time that the shooters will get to use it this summer.
The request on the permit came from the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club for property at 5454 829th Road. The land is east of the northern part of the city of Madison, roughly a mile east of Highway 81.
There is an existing range on the property that has not been in use in recent years. The application calls for only shotguns to be used on the property, and there is space to the east to provide a buffer between the range and neighbors.
Before the county board in May and before the Madison County Joint Planning Commission in April, compelling arguments were made for and against it.
Supporters said it provides another activity for youth, including 4-H shooting clubs, a high school and college teams. Supporters also said that in many cities, such as Omaha, trap and skeet clubs are located within housing divisions. Many houses are only a few hundred feet away and the shells that are used for these events are not nearly as powerful as the shells used for hunting pheasants and geese.
Those opposed said there should be a better place for it. If nothing else, it will limit the enjoyment that nearby residents have of their homes. In addition, those opposed said noise barriers are erected in places where they are located near housing subdivisions.
Once the application discrepancies are handled, it appears the permit would pass the county’s zoning regulations. It would, however, be good policy to have some restrictions placed on when guns may be discharged.
That’s one of the benefits about conditional-use permits. They are a compromise. They enable property owners to use their property in a fashion that should be suitable to meet the owner’s needs, while not ruining the enjoyment of neighbors for their property.