There was no doubt about who won the presidential race here in Madison County.

After the votes were certified last week, President Donald Trump was the big winner in the county with 11,940 votes over Joe Biden’s 3,478.

After the initial vote count, states certify their election results after reviewing disputed ballots, conducting post-election audits and double-checking numbers for accuracy.

So far, at least 16 states have certified their results, awarding Biden 54 of his 306 projected Electoral College votes and Trump 73 of his 232 votes. Deadlines are early next month for California, Texas and New York.

But two weeks after Election Day, New York is still counting absentee ballots, with 85% reporting as of Monday evening

Among the states certifying on Monday was Michigan. The vote by a bipartisan state canvassing board comes days after certification in Georgia. Both states and their 16 electoral votes went to Biden.

All states must certify before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14, and any challenge to the results must be resolved by Dec. 8.

In Arizona, where Biden leads by fewer than 11,000 votes, the state GOP tried to block certification of the election results in the state’s most populous county and sought a new hand count of a sampling of ballots.

In Georgia, a lawsuit was filed in an attempt to block the certification in a state where Biden leads by 13,000 votes.

In Nevada, with Biden in front by fewer than 34,000 votes, allegations were made that illegal or improper votes were cast.

In Pennsylvania, attorneys aimed to stop the state from certifying the election, alleging that counties wrongly allowed voters to correct problems with mail-in ballots. Biden leads there by 81,000 votes.

And Wisconsin’s partial presidential recount entered its fifth day. Before the recount, Trump trailed by 20,000 votes.

Here in Madison County, while there were several close races, no results changed upon certification. That’s a credit to Anne Pruss, the county clerk and election commissioner, and her team that put in long hours to make sure your vote got counted.

“It definitely has been a trying time for everyone,” Pruss said on election night. “Whether it’s with the elections going on or everything with COVID, it has really caused a lot of strain, stress and unknown.”

Amid all that, on behalf of the 72% of registered voters who cast ballots in the county, thank you for a job well done.

Pelosi among elections’ biggest losers

Despite an Election Day disaster — at least six House seats lost and potentially up to a dozen when all the votes are tabulated — Speaker Nancy Pelosi will likely fend off a challenge from a band of disgruntled Democrats and secure another term as leader.

Trump deserves our gratitude

Go away and hide, President Trump, because you botched the handling of COVID-19 except for one teensy thing, starting Operation Warp Speed to develop vaccines faster than history allows.