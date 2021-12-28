Our admiration for MacKenzie Scott isn’t defined by the generosity she has exhibited in giving away billions of dollars (including a $15 million gift to Northeast Community College in Norfolk) in recent years.
A recent blog post by the self-described “mom, writer, advocate” on the topic of philanthropy served to add to the reasons to hold up Scott as an individual to be admired. The blog post was thoughtful and insightful and provided a broader, more inclusive perspective of the notion of philanthropy.
Here’s how she introduced the topic:
“I was surprised to discover that dictionary definitions of philanthropy are so inclusive and beautiful: ‘Love of humankind’; ‘the desire to promote the welfare of others’; ‘generous donation of money to good causes’; ‘work of practical beneficence.’ What had happened? Somewhere along the line, this big, lovely word had shriveled to describing the humanitarian impulses of less than 1% of the world’s population. When did the rich become the only people with a ‘desire to promote the welfare of others’? Which is a more ‘generous donation of money to good causes’ — 100 dollars from someone who earns 50,000 a year, or 100,000 from someone with 50 million in the bank? How did the only ‘work of practical beneficence’ worth acknowledging become writing checks?”
Ms. Scott is making the point — which is worthy of being reinforced time and again — that as important and beneficial as monetary charitable donations are, they are not limited to that.
Northeast and North Central Nebraskans see that exemplified in the annual Norfolk Area Good Neighbors holiday fund drive. Yes, financial donations (often in relatively small amounts) are given, and they are greatly appreciated. But other individuals contribute toys or blankets. Others give of their time to wrap presents, gather up food baskets and then deliver them to those in need. That kind of philanthropy breadth is exactly what Ms. Scott is writing about.
She goes on to write: “To use the United States as an example, the total donated to U.S. charities in 2020 was $471 billion. Of this, nearly a third was given in increments under $5,000. … What’s getting left out? The biggest omission is probably informal person-to-person giving. In a 2020 survey about generous behavior, over 70% of Americans reported giving both labor and money to people they know, and half reported doing the same for strangers.”
She ends this way: “If you think you know how much impact might flow from acting on any of your own impulses to give, you are almost certainly wrong. … Each unique expression of generosity will have value far beyond what we can imagine or live to see.”
As a new one year is about to begin, the opportunities for philanthropy are wide, varied and truly endless.