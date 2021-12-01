Look no further than Nebraska’s record-setting low unemployment rate to serve as an indicator of how upside down the economy is amidst a pandemic.
The state’s unemployment rate fell to a mere 1.9% in October, which was the lowest any state has reached since data collection began in 1976, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor. The October rate also marked the first time a state’s unemployment rate dropped below 2%.
Here’s the bottom line: Nebraska’s rate is the country’s lowest on record.
At other times in history, that kind of a record might be met with a degree of jubilation for it meant that the vast majority of Nebraskans were gainfully employed and that relatively few needed jobless benefits.
But as 2021 draws nearer to an end, jubilation has been replaced with concern and frustration over a persistent worker shortage in the state. It’s a situation that began even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We have a lot of manufacturers across the state that are finding it difficult to expand their operations” in the face of rising consumer demand, said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Playing a big part in the employment situation in Nebraska is the issue of underemployment.
It has long been recognized that individuals who hold more than one job generally fit the definition of underemployed. They often will be seeking new employment or additional skills in order to advance to a higher-paying position.
Consider that a recent Nebraska Labor Availability Study indicated that of the 454,984 potential job seekers 18 years of age or older, 86,446 were holding multiple jobs. Furthermore, a slightly older Norfolk Labor Availability study revealed 1,036 potential job seekers holding multiple jobs.
It’s also relevant to note how rural Northeast Nebraska compares with the state’s urban areas when it comes to individuals with multiple jobs. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, Northeast Nebraska had 17.6 percent of its workforce holding multiple jobs. That compared to 14.9 percent in Omaha and 15.7 percent in Lincoln.
We understand that Nebraska and other rural states typically have unemployment rates lower than the national average for a combination of reasons, including fewer people per job, more jobs with ties to agriculture and food production that are considered essential, and policies that discourage unemployment.
But we’re long past the days of reveling in a low unemployment rate in Nebraska. The underemployment statistics are just one indication of how the state’s lowest-in-the-country jobless rate masks significant issues and concerns.