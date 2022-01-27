Low unemployment rate means less when so many people left the work force

Much has been made about the low unemployment rate and the number of jobs created during the time President Joe Biden has been in office. By now, most people have heard the president tout that, under him, the U.S. economy added the most jobs in the first 100 days of any presidency since records began in 1939.
But there is more to the numbers. In President Donald Trump’s final year in office when health experts demanded that people stay home and the economy was shut down, unemployment hit its highest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s. More than 22 million jobs were lost in two months because of the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Daily Wire noted, “President Joe Biden and his team often claim that their administration is breaking all sorts of records for job growth, such as creating 6.4 million jobs during his first year in office. The only problem with that boast is that many experts say it’s not quite accurate.”
Economist Nela Richardson said on CNBC that the U.S. hasn’t produced any new jobs since 2019. In fact, the economy still hasn’t reached its 2019 high-water mark under President Trump. All the jobs that the economy gained are recovered jobs that were lost.
While it is true there has been record low unemployment and a few states — including Nebraska — have had months of unemployment below 2%, there’s more to the story. The unemployment rate is based on the number of people out of work and the total work force. The Daily Wire noted that the workforce has shrunk — by about 4 million people. Some have quit looking for work. Some have retired. Some are finding a way to exist without working.
So, what about all the trillions spent as part of the “American Rescue Plan?” Many economists are now saying the economic recovery would have occurred anyway. Pent-up demand from consumers for services and the strength in labor markets was poised to create strong economic growth, with the additional $1.9 trillion injected into the economy only creating more demand without similar production.
It seems like unemployment rates are artificially low now because they don’t figure in all the people who have quit looking for work. Because the size of the workforce is in such flux right now, maybe we should quit considering the unemployment rate as such a big economic factor. Many industries can’t find enough workers despite big increases in pay.
Instead of spending billions more, we should cut taxes and eliminate the incentives given to people for not working. Let people bring home more in a paycheck. That would motivate more who are able to work instead of collecting money for doing nothing.