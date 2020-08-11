One certainly can empathize with students, parents, teachers and school administrators as they make plans for the coming school year, knowing that their best-laid plans may go awry if the COVID-19 pandemic provides yet another unexpected development.
What’s the best plan? How to best ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff? In-person vs. remote learning? The questions are many; definitive answers not nearly as plentiful.
At the risk of adding to the mix of information and creating more uncertainty, we do think it’s important to consider the following question and answer:
What happens when you leave young children bunched together in relatively unregulated child care centers in nearly every state? The answer is not much, and that’s good news.
In New Hampshire, for example, thousands of children have been in daycare at some point during the pandemic. State officials there said that during the peak of infections in April and May, the number was about 6,000 in group settings.
What has the result been? The New Hampshire health department has reported that fewer than 2% of positive tests have been among children under the age of 10.
The same is true in California, where 75% of daycare facilities remained open, although enrollment did decline. As of mid-July, only 658 out of 38,113 facilities reported any COVID-19 cases.
How about Philadelphia’s suburbs? State officials said 532 of the 581 child care providers remained open in Delaware and Chester counties with no significant outbreaks of the virus.
These local numbers are backed up by national and international data showing young kids are both less likely to test positive for the coronavirus or spread it than adults. In fact, a large-scale study in South Korea found that the younger children are, the less danger they face from the virus.
Here’s what public health expert Avik Roy —president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity — interprets those numbers to mean: “The scientific case for reopening schools is compelling. Not only are young children at extremely low risk of dying from COVID-19, but they do not appear to be transmitting the virus to teachers or other adults,” he said.
Meanwhile, the risks of leaving children at home have to be weighed, too. About 12,000 children die from accidents each year, many of them at home.
No guarantees can be made, but it would appear that parents and others may be able to rest a bit easier in regard to possible concerns about reopening of schools.