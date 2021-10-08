Earlier this year, the Madison County Board of Commissioners learned about the extraordinary measures that librarians in the county went through to help patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From exchanging books at patrons’ driveways to making sure wireless internet was working for young people who accessed it in parking lots or nearby streets, the librarians found a way to meet their communities’ needs.
The libraries also are adding more services all the time. As an example, the Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library has public Wi-Fi, a book discussion group, eBooks and audio books, digitized newspapers, ancestry research and an auditorium with a kitchen to accommodate workshops and other gatherings. It also features more traditional library services such as books, newspapers, DVDs, magazines and puzzles.
The Omaha Public Library recently began working on a new strategic plan to help guide library services over the next three to five years. Staff members are working with a consultant to receive input from committees and the public to create a new vision for services.
It’s an example of how libraries across the country have been looking at their services. Part of it has been in response to the pandemic. Laura Marlane, the executive director of the Omaha Public Library, noted in the Omaha World-Herald that forums and surveys are being taken to gain feedback.
It is not unlike what Norfolk did in the fall of 2014. Many Norfolkans might remember the forums when the public was asked for input to design features in what is now the beautifully completed expansion and renovation at 308 Prospect Ave.
A lot of time and thought went into that more than $7 million project, including recognition of how much the community has changed in ways people read and gather information.
Not surprisingly, libraries are changing as well, expanding from a place where people did research and hardly spoke to an inviting place to relax, read, learn or even socialize.
For anyone who has spent any time at the Norfolk Public Library since it was completed the summer of 2018, they will notice an innovative expansion and remodeling that makes it appear as one giant, seamless building.
It was wise for Norfolk to expand and upgrade its library. Sure, there are still areas for quiet reading, but there also are gathering places for teens, mothers and young children and plenty of places to fit the needs of students after school, individuals of all ages and groups or various sizes.
Norfolkans can be proud of the expansion and renovation. As the thousands of patrons can attest, the services provided rank up there with any library in the state. More than anything, the library fills a need in the community as it did before and during the pandemic.