For years, fans who have attended Major League Baseball games probably have noticed that teams quit selling beer after the seventh inning stretch. The idea has been presented as a way not to overserve customers who have to drive home after the game.
The problem this year, however, is that the new rules MLB installed to shorten games are working — too well. As of mid-April, games were averaging about 2 hours and 40 minutes, which is a major decline from 3 hours and 3 minutes last year.
It also has apparently hurt the owners, who no longer are able to sell as much as beer in a shorter game. So instead of cutting beer sales off an inning earlier — giving fans plenty of time not to be overserved — some MLB teams are now selling beer into the eighth inning.
That seems like it defeats the purpose of trying not to overserve. Games are quicker, so more beer is sold now during the later part of a game? That in effect, shortens the time fans have between their last beer and when they get behind the wheel even more. At some point, will there be no restrictions?
MLB does not, however, have a uniform policy. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams that now allow beers to be purchased in the eighth inning, according to the Associated Press. The Miami Marlins and New York Mets, among others, are still halting beer sales after the seventh inning, according to the AP.
Or maybe the need to increase the time that beer is sold is because Bud Light sales are declining so much that is is impacting the bottom line of MLB teams. After all, Bud Light, at least until recently, was the top selling beer. The New York Post reported that Anheuser-Busch saw its value plummet more than $5 billion since the company announced its branding partnership with controversial transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Since March 31, shares of Bud Light’s parent company have fallen by nearly 4% — knocking down the company’s market capitalization from $132.38 billion to $127.13 billion as of Wednesday.
But there could be other factors. The attendance at major league games this year has been incredibly low in some cities. The RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland drew 3,407 fans for the A’s clash against Cleveland. Several of the A’s games this year have been under 10,000 fans. Miami and Kansas City, among other teams, also have drawn fewer than 10,000 fans for a game.
It will be interesting to see what the final attendance numbers are this year. Both spring training games and opening day attendance were reported to be up this year. We just wonder if the bottom line has become more important than fan safety and the product on the field, especially in some cities.