When a business, industry or manufacturer announces plans to move to or expand in a community, it’s usually the culmination of many months of behind-the-scenes work and negotiations.
Such is the world of economic development. A community, county or region doesn’t land new jobs by magic. It takes a lot of planning and preparation.
One example of that came at a recent meeting of the Norfolk Planning Commission where members gave their approval to what’s known as Bradford Business Park.
The new development — located at 37th Street and Omaha Avenue on land that had been owned by the James Bradford family of Norfolk — will include 22 lots available for commercial and light industrial businesses.
The project has been in the works for some time, spearheaded by the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation. It’s a group that works quietly and without fanfare to position the Norfolk area for economic growth.
In this case, the business park came about with the realization that shovel-ready sites — where infrastructure already at least partly in place — are what business and industries are looking for. Their owners don’t want to wait or hassle over issues; they just want to get down to business.
So, give credit to the Bradford family, the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation board members, the City of Norfolk and others for working together to make this project become a reality. In the past few years, the foundation was reformulated and revitalized so that it could become an effective partner in projects such as these.
Plans are for it to unfold over three phases based on market demand. A redevelopment plan that makes use of tax-increment financing, a zoning change and a final plat are all part of the necessary steps to prepare it for occupancy.
Dan Spray, chairman of the planning commission, said he believes the development has a lot of potential to bring new businesses into Norfolk. Indeed, city officials have said interest already has been expressed in several of the lots that will be made available.
It’s not often that a community has the chance to make itself this attractive to potential business location and expansion projects. And those chances don’t usually occur without a great deal of advance planning.
That’s what Norfolk has done and will benefit from in the months and years to come.