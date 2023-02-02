Looking for a way out of the mess

Presumably the groundwork has been laid — with a Republican majority in the house of representatives. Now it’s time to put up or shut up, shall we say — for the newly elected to get busy delivering on their promises. It’s a tall order this time around, given the guarantee of a presidential veto regarding new legislation. Joe Biden isn’t one to learn from his mistakes, nor does he have the mental capacity to grasp the significance of what might unravel.
Of course, Washington, D.C., remains an establishment swamp — full of self-serving bureaucrats (on both sides of the aisle) who could not care less about the plight of so-called ordinary folks. Hence, there are a number of issues challenging the new congress, one of which involves having to deal with senate minority leader McConnell (swayed by lucrative ties to China) whose spine(lessness) runs contrary to holding people accountable for their misdoings.
Given that sad state of affairs, little of substance regarding accountability is apt to happen. Merrick Garland (running a two-tiered system of justice, preying on conservatives), Alejandro Mayorkas (playing Santa Claus for illegal border crossers, burdening taxpayers), and Anthony Blinken (mucking up the Afghanistan exit and now opening the door to a nuclear conflict owing to the Ukraine mishandling) will likely steer clear of impeachment.
Truth be told, all three need to be booted out the door — sooner rather than later. They’re not honorable servants. If they were, they would have resigned long ago. Their incompetence has been on full display since the day they took office, and both the country and the world have suffered the effects. The economic and social consequences of their malfeasance add up to an unmitigated disaster, and they show no inclination to make amends.
The same can be said of COVID tsar Anthony Fauci (his net worth mysteriously grew from $7.6 million in 2019 to $12.6 million in 2021). The “I am science” egotist was largely responsible for useless mandates that not only jeopardized businesses forced into lockdown mode but also inflicted mental and physical harm on youngsters suffering from school closures and mask hysteria. Illicit duplicity it is, but national mainstream media cover doth prevail.
Which not only explains the Hunter Biden whitewash (he’ll likely continue to skate along undeterred after a few showcase hearings) but also the 2020 election result ... with Twitter and Facebook doing the FBI’s bidding — squelching the laptop-from-heck scoop and the Bobulinski revelations that would have clued in voters to Biden family corruption. Was the election stolen? In a big tech word, yes, with the corrupt FBI’s fingerprints all over it.
Frankly, given the Mueller Russia hoax and the fact that neither Comey nor McCabe nor Clapper nor Brennan nor Strzok nor Page nor Yates nor Rosenstein nor Hillary nor Lynch (nor complicit others) have been committed to the inside of a jail cell, it’s difficult to have any degree of confidence in the Republican party’s ability or determination to pursue justice. Do they have the intestinal fortitude (guts) to hold evildoers to account?
Indeed, the stench yet emanating from four years of conspiratorial lawlessness (including lying to the FISA court, no less,to acquire a sham basis for swing on President Trump) still casts serious doubt on our legal system. That entire unlawful enterprise represents the most egregious political scandal in American history, and yet no one has had to pay the price, so to speak. Why is that, do you think? And, is there any cause to anticipate change?
Certainly, there are a number of major issues demanding immediate attention — inflation at near record highs, a boru’er out of control, fentanyl killing Idds, crime sntistics off the c-harts, the cast of gas and food and other necessities unaffordable, a phony climate change agenda impacting energy, classrooms gone woke, etc. And there sits Joe Biden and his Democrat enablers — logically 99% responsible for all of it. No, 2024 can’t come soon enough!