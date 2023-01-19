Looking back, we’ve learned squat

Following is an account you may have already heard, but it’s worth repeating. Truth be told, it speaks volumes about a transition in process — from traditional norms of human behavior dating to decades past, to aspects of life as we’ve come to know it in the new century.
Is there a lesson involved? Well, yes, assuming that a tutorial (moral) of sorts can be derived from an old story (a remnant of information based on experience).
On any given day in Bison, S.D., in the 1950s, the majority student population consisted of farm and ranch kids having taken themselves to school. Hence, the parking lot featured an assortment of vehicles sporting dents and dings acquired in the normal course of agricultural activity — a tractor having been driven (no power steering) too close during refueling, perhaps, or a Charolais bull having taken exception to being prodded along.
And, youngsters learned to drive at an early age in those days, too (a contributing factor on more than one occasion, as I recall). With important work requiring attention and idle hands of little use, incorporating 8- and 10-year-olds and up (both boys and girls) into the mix was a given, and a fender blemish or an upended milk pail or two was an accepted consequence. Of course, there was no governmental oversight (OSHA?) mandating age constraints.
Interestingly, my recollection is that none of those motored conveyances were ever locked, which in today’s environment would have meant exposing the contents to extreme deviltry. Every pickup had a gun rack suspended over the back window — with a 12-gauge pump or a single shot 410 or a lever action .22 (or any combination thereof) within arm’s reach — maybe for dispatching a pesky critter at times or harvesting food for the table.
Indeed, guns and shells were readily available. They were as familiar as were pitch forks and hayracks and bicycles and ice skates and tools and ropes and hand-crank telephones and branding irons and canvas water bags and other items common to farming and ranching ... and also to occasional breathing space (leisure?), if such existed. And while most folks were at least semi-proficient in firearm use, any thought of evil intent never arose ...
Which might prompt sensible folks to ponder a regrettable societal metamorphosis (a change in the form or nature of a thing to a completely different one). Uvalde, Texas? Parkland, Florida? Sandy Hook, Connecticut? Blacksburg, Virginia? What’s changed, exactly — not only with respect to educational institutions (K-12 and beyond) per se, but also in regard to the mental development of those either in or having exited the system?
Well, it’s a long list, isn’t it? The curriculum moles apart (from the basics)! Not even close! It’s CRT burdened — weighed down in WOKE witlessness! Racism first, last, and always! English (reading and writing and literature and grammar)? Pshaw! History (our country’s founding and the constitution)? Puh-leeze! Science (biology, birthing, sexuality)? Phooey! Math (2 + 2 = 5)? Criminy sakes! Economics (AOC style)? Ye gads!
And that’s not even the half of it. The internet is everywhere — both in school and out. Virtually 24/7 vile garbage is pumped (violence unlimited) into the heads of kids (and others) addicted to cell phones. Whether on television, at the theater, or via video games, blood and gore prevails.
What’s real and what isn’t is (politically) contrived. Disinformation reigns (Facebook, Twitter and media assisted). Ignorance? Psychosis? Hopelessness? Despair?
Yup, all of the above. And yet we feign surprise when troubled, confused minds contribute to incredible atrocities. But, haven’t they been conditioned to it, in point of fact? Truly, society has evolved — from what some might have called a simple, principled mode to one vastly more complex with foibles aplenty.
Defects? Flaws? Kinks? One hardly knows where to start. From scratch, possibly? Well, there hangs the rear view mirror!