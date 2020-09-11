State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha will be missed. Although politically he was often at odds with many Nebraskans, he does deserve respect and appreciation for all he has done for the state.
Mr. Chambers, who often said he was “the defender of the downtrodden,” is the longest-serving state senator in Nebraska history. Twice he has been forced out of the Legislature because of term limits or it would be even longer. On the floor of the Legislature, Mr. Chambers sometimes would mention how people from other districts, including rural areas of the state, would contact him because they knew he was the only one who would fight for them when they experienced an injustice.
Mr. Chambers, who spent most of his years as the only African-American in the Legislature, would call out others if he believed they were racist. While sometimes comments he made — such as only White people can be racist because they are the majority and have the power — might seem racist at first glance, they cause people to think.
And that’s one of the things Mr. Chambers was best at, getting people to think. Anyone who saw him in action on the floor had to admire his intelligence and skills. As he sometimes pointed out, he could quote the Bible better than people he was debating who called themselves Christian. Although we believe he could go too far, such as those times he mocked God and dared him to strike him down with a bolt of lightning if he truly does exist.
Chambers was not afraid to use theatrics. Sometimes people view him as a clown, such as suing God, but there was a method to his madness — make people think.
Norfolkans got to know Mr. Chambers well in the 1990s. He made several visits to town at the invitation of Jim Kubik, who taught social studies at Norfolk High School. Mr. Kubik and the Close Up Club regularly held Reaction Night public forums, where guests discussed controversial topics, such as abortion, gay marriage, racism or the death penalty. These events were highly covered by local media.
Although it might appear at times as though Mr. Chambers was talking down to others, you could see he was usually trying to educate. There was the time he told Norfolkans they should at least try to read about what’s happening in the rest of the world.
“`When I see the bigotry and the hatred and when people cheer for others’ misfortune — I understand the need for someone like myself in the Nebraska Legislature,’’ Chambers said. “This world is full of all kinds of people and ideas.’’
We agree, Mr. Chambers. And thanks to your efforts to make “bad bills better,” or to use humor and wit to make a point, or to use the spotlight to educate others, we admire you. It is not unlike what we as a newspaper want to be doing. We believe if more people listened, researched topics and spoke honestly, the world would be better.