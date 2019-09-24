Traffic congestion. Pilot cars and flagmen. Narrow lanes. Lower speed limits. Orange cones as far as the eye can see.
Expect all of that — and be glad.
The natural motorist reaction when encountering a construction zone is to grumble and groan in dismay. Understandable, yes, but it’s also an example of not considering the bigger picture.
The reality is that motorists in Northeast and North Central Nebraska are going to be encountering quite a few highway construction projects in the months ahead, and the proper reaction should be appreciation.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation recently announced its highway improvement plans for the area, including:
n A new stretch of Highway 14 south of Niobrara in Knox County.
n A 0.7-mile stretch of urban road on Highway 75 in Thurston County.
n Milling, resurfacing and a new bridge on an 11.2-mile stretch of Highway 14 north from Verdigre to Niobrara in Knox County.
n Milling, resurfacing and a new bridge on a 5.8-mile stretch of Highway 75 from Winnebago to Homer in Dakota County.
Plus, there’s progress being made on plans to expand Highway 275 from two lanes to four in Northeast Nebraska; plans improve and preserve a 3.4-mile stretch of Highway 121 in Cedar County; and improvements to the intersection of highways 81 and 91 in Platte County at Humphrey. Work also is scheduled on a stretch of Highway 81 in Pierce County as well as a project in Cuming County.
That’s an impressive amount of “asset preservation,” as the state transportation department refers to many of its highway projects.
Part of the reason why Norfolk and area residents should be pleased is because with the improvements comes increased safety.
Nebraska has seen a decrease in motor vehicle accidents in recent years despite the fact that there has been a large increase in the number of licensed drivers. Improvements in roadway engineering is one of the contributing factors to this welcome trend, but more still can be done.
Another reason for the desired positive reaction should be fairly obvious: Once the improvements are completed, the results bode well for the economic health of this corner of the state because there’s no denying the correlation between transportation and economic development.
So, the next time you encounter a construction zone and you get delayed, try to resist the urge to consider yourself unfortunate. The short-term inconvenience is well worth the long-term gains.