As law enforcement officers across the United States gather Tuesday night for “National Night Out” — an event aimed at heightening crime prevention awareness and strengthening police-community partnerships — they should be acknowledged and commended for their efforts.

In some locations, relationships between police officers and the local residents they serve have become particularly strained over the past decade. This is in part due to the killings of people at the hands of police — mostly in larger cities — and violent protests in response to these deaths. In many cases, the shootings were justified, but some officers have been prosecuted for their actions and found guilty.

Despite those incidents, most of those working in law enforcement are good officers. But agencies large and small nationwide unfortunately have had to deal with the aftermath of the actions of a few bad officers, making an already dangerous profession even more unpredictable.

Earlier this month, a man in Fargo, North Dakota, opened fire on a group of police officers who were simply responding to a traffic accident. A 23-year-old officer, who had been on the force for only a couple of months, was killed in the ambush.

Despite the ever-present dangers involved in policing, hundreds of thousands of officers in the U.S. remain committed to fostering healthy relationships with residents of their communities. That’s especially true here.

For years, the Norfolk Police Division, Nebraska State Patrol and the Norfolk Fire Division have convened at Central Park in Norfolk on the first Tuesday in August for National Night Out.

Hundreds of area youths and parents participate in a handful of activities, visit with officers, learn about the equipment first responders use and enjoy a free meal.

Norfolk is a community where the police, for the most part, enjoy strong public support.

But officers here are still regularly in harm’s way, as evidenced by a number of court cases in the past year involving some type of assault on a Norfolk officer.

Despite this, the Norfolk Police Division remains committed to educating and engaging with the public, which was on display during its “Coffee With a Cop” event in June, as well as during last year’s National Night Out.

In a speech to National Night Out attendees last year, Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said he and other officers enjoy the opportunity to engage with people young and old in a positive way.

“Norfolk cops and Norfolk troopers are very proud of what we do, and we love our community,” Miller said. “This is for the community. The community is why we’re doing this.”

Some police officers across the U.S. are routinely subjected to criticism, mistreatment and violence. So it’s refreshing to see that local law enforcement officers have not been deterred and remain committed to having favorable relationships with the people they serve.

