No matter how President Joe Biden and his liberal allies in Congress want to spin it, the fact is that his plan to have taxpayers cover more than $300 billion of outstanding college debt for millions of borrowers is going have a variety of negative consequences.
Here are just some of the key problems as reported on insidesources.com:
Forgiving college debt will cost taxpayers — a lot.
According to a new analysis by Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan group at the University of Pennsylvania, absorbing student loan debt could cost as much as $900 billion. That figure could be lowered to about $300 billion if the one-time forgiveness of $10,000 per borrower is limited to individuals with incomes less than $125,000.
Student debt forgiveness dollars will largely go to wealthy Americans.
The same study found that “between 69 and 73% of any debt forgiven would accrue to households that are in the top 60% of income distribution in the U.S. In addition, a report from the University of Chicago showed that canceling student loan debt would send nearly $6 in relief to the top 20% income earners for every $1 that went to the bottom 20%.
The debt burden will be back in a few years.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has said, “We estimate that absent other reforms in federal financial aid, outstanding federal student loan debt would return to the current $1.6 trillion level relatively soon after cancellation.”
The plan is intrinsically unfair to those responsible individuals who already have paid off their student loans.
The president’s plan has been widely criticized as tone deaf for not appreciating the political anger that will fester from those who won’t benefit from the debt forgiveness. Members of his own political party have expressed concern about the impact in the November mid-term elections.
It’s debatable whether President Biden has the legal authority to enact a college loan pardon.
Last year, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi was quoted as saying, “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power.” Pelosi argued that student loan forgiveness can only be accomplished through “an act of Congress.”
Some borrowers who are in default will still be able to borrow more federal dollars.
The president’s plan allows for defaulted borrowers to regain access to federal student aid. The U.S. Department of Education typically bars such borrowers from taking out new student loans, but the administration is easing the restriction to help people complete their education.
At this point, one can only hope that legal challenges will ultimately block this plan from being implemented.