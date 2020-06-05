One of the things that sets Northeast Community College apart — and adds to the complete college experience — is all of the extracurricular activities it offers, including sports.
That’s why we were sad to learn that the college will discontinue its new rodeo program after just one year of competition.
The move comes at a time of challenging budget planning, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Leah Barrett, Northeast president, said removing rodeo from the college’s athletic lineup was a difficult decision to make.
“The investment necessary to create a quality experience for our rodeo student-athletes is not justifiable in the context of college priorities at this time,” she said. “We certainly are saddened to have to make such a move, but we must be cognizant of our resources. It has been made with the best interests of the college in mind.”
Many student-athletes’ lives changed suddenly when winter championships and spring seasons were canceled earlier this year, including baseball and softball at Northeast.
It’s unfortunately typical of what many colleges and universities are facing, even the University of Nebraska, which, for decades, mostly allowed the other sports programs to expand and thrive.
Bill Moos, Nebraska’s athletic director, and others within the athletic department are preparing for what might happen if the football season is canceled or radically altered. We know any significant reduction in the season will cause hard decisions to be made at NU.
In another budget-cutting move, Northeast Community College will be shifting its men’s and women’s basketball programs from Division I to Division II over the next 18 months.
Both programs, however, will continue to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) at the Division I level during the 2020-21 season.
The move means that this will be the last season that room and board scholarships will be granted to Northeast’s men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes.
Dr. Barrett said the costs to maintain the basketball scholarship commitment and the travel expenses are not sustainable.
Northeast also cut its dance team program earlier this spring. The move of all of the athletic cuts and adjustments will save the college at least $250,000 annually.
These are, indeed, difficult times. Unfortunately, we know when it comes to athletics and finding ways to continue to maintain the sports, all schools are making plans for one of their toughest challenges so far.