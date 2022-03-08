For the first time in almost a century, conservatives have a majority on the U.S. Supreme Court. Which is why it’s no surprise that liberals suddenly want to “reform” it.
Since 1869, there have been nine justices on the court. Now some liberals want to change that number so President Joe Biden and a 50-50 U.S. Senate can “pack” the bench with left-leaning justices. After all, the federal courts are the tool that the left has used for decades to implement social policies that they could never pass in state legislatures or in Congress.
That’s the perspective of J. Christian Adams, the president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation and a former Justice Department lawyer.
He’s correct when he recently wrote, “Whether Democrats like to hear it or not, America is a center-right country. State legislatures reflect that. And to a large extent, so has Congress for most of the last 40 years. Courts are where the left has poured time, resources, and talent. Why waste money passing something through Congress or a state legislature when you can get a judge to implement it?”
Two examples stand out. First, immigration. The overwhelming majority of Americans want enforcement of immigration laws. But the federal courts apparently don’t. Why else would they have issued waves of orders and injunctions blocking the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to limit enforcement?
The other example is with voter ID laws. Virtually results of every poll show that Americans support voter ID and citizenship verification laws to vote. But it’s the courts where the Democrats have turned to thwart the democratic will of the people.
Judges who are ideological liberals have the power to undo the will of the people. They can strike down limits on illegal immigration, election safeguards, and a whole bundle of policies overwhelmingly favored by the American people.
So, the interest in “packing” the Supreme Court is simply because ideological liberals are no longer in control. After years of talking about “upholding norms” during the Trump administration, progressives want to toss out more than a century of precedent and change the number of justices on the court.
As Mr. Adams adds, courts are central to the life of the ideological left. Without them, their policy dreams are next to impossible to implement. “Democrats need something (the court system) to enact policies they can’t pass and stop those they oppose,” he wrote.
That’s why their efforts to expand the size of the high court need to be rebuffed.