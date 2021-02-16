Comedian-actress Sarah Silverman isn’t someone we usually would turn to in trying to make a point about the double standards that exist today in this world of political correctness. She’s outspoken, frequently profane and unabashedly liberal.
But comments she made late last year about how things work in Hollywood and the national media spoke volumes, and we give her credit for that.
“That comedy I did, it was like, ‘Oh, it’s OK because you know I don’t mean it.’ But then it also is kind of like, ‘We’re liberal, so we can say anything. We can say the words that are unsayable. You know I don’t mean it, so I can say it.’ … It’s a weird balance,” Ms. Silverman said on her podcast.
Here’s an example: Ms. Silverman wore “blackface” in an appearance in 2007. For many conservatives, doing so would be a kiss of death for their career. But Ms. Silverman has survived. She even spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.
Gregory Clay, a Washington columnist who is Black, recently compared Ms. Silverman’s situation with that of fellow actress Roseanne Barr. She publicly revealed her support for Donald Trump as president and also compared a former aide to Barack Obama to a character on the “Planet of the Apes” movie.
Tactless? Yes. Offensive? Yes. Worse than what Ms. Silverman has said or done over the years? No.
Except, of course, that Ms. Barr is conservative and Silverman is liberal. Barr has been effectively labeled as a Hollywood outcast. Producers, directors, casting agents and others won’t touch her. Silverman continues to work.
Mr. Clay offers another example in edgy comedian Dave Chappelle on “Saturday Night Live.”
On the Saturday after the Nov. 3 presidential election, Mr. Chappelle erupted on a comedic, N-word-laced rant about living in year that was 2020. One infamous line of his 16-minute soliloquy was this: “Do you guys remember what life was like before COVID? It was a mass shooting every week. … Thank God for COVID. Something had to lock these murderous whites up, keep them in the house.”
Mr. Clay goes on to suggest what would have been the reaction if conservative white comedian Jeff Foxworthy had made similar comments in a comedic routine. In other words, if he had said, “Thank God for COVID. Something had to lock these murderous blacks up, keep them in the house.”
One can easily imagine the vastly different reactions that would have occurred. Thanks to Mr. Clay for pointing out the double standards allowed to continue in society today.