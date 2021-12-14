In this era of social activism spearheaded by the Joe Biden administration, it’s becoming more common for liberals to demand others to apologize for the actions of their ancestors.
These individuals are being told that apologizing for the presumably bad historical acts that may have been committed against a variety of demographic groups is the right and proper thing to do. Ignored are valid protestations that there was never any intent to offend anyone or any group.
It’s gotten out of hand. Either apologize for something you didn’t do or risk facing the wrath of liberal social activists.
We could focus on the fact that forced apologies undermine the sacred Judeo-Christian tenets of confessions. In Catholicism, for example, asking for forgiveness for something you did not do is, in effect, worthless. But that’s a topic for a different day.
What concerns us today is that in addition to demanding apologies, too many in society then pay far too much attention to scrutinizing the apologies by politicians, athletes, celebrities, and business leaders. Those who should know better are entrapped in the process of chest-beating — at least some of whom feel no choice but to publicly apologize for the actions of previous generations.
In other words, it’s not enough to apologize. Those apologies must be evaluated and, in effect, scored to see if they measure up to the social activists.
Stephen Gambescia, a professor at Drexel University in Philadelphia, recently wrote: “The swinging pendulum seems stuck at the extreme of progressivism, browbeating Americans to compose apologies that would renounce people and ‘systems’ over which they never exercised control, all to justify a form of socialist wealth transfer code-named ‘reparations.’ Those demanding such apologies constitute an aggregate of self-appointed judges, juries, and sentencers.”
What’s more, forced apologies for ghost acts are akin to compelling an individual to cough up a charitable donation to either assuage their guilt or remove themselves from the harsh spotlight shone by social activists.
So, what’s an alternative to a forced apology? Those who feel culpable for the sins of their fathers should couple their revelations with cogent actions. Magnanimous people and reflective organizations manifest this Judeo-Christian ethic by giving time, talent, and treasure to others whom they feel they may have wronged.
That’s the far better course. If only progressives who demand apologies from people whom they know not to be culpable would realize this obvious truth.