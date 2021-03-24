If Naomi Wolf was a lifelong political conservative, her worrisome views on the state of the nation might be viewed by many as just political sour grapes.
But that would not be an accurate way to describe Ms. Wolf.
The self-proclaimed left-wing author served as an adviser for former President Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election campaign, and she has made no secret that she voted for Joe Biden in November for president.
It’s her background combined with her alarming observation that the United States may be turning into a “totalitarian state before everyone’s eyes” that makes her worth paying attention to.
In a recent interview with Fox News, here’s some of what Ms. Wolf had to say:
? Had she known that President Joe Biden was open to “terrifying” lockdowns that “won’t ever end because elites love it,” she wouldn’t have voted for him.
? America is quickly “moving into a coup situation, a police state situation” as elected officials continue to assume “unprecedented” emergency powers because of the opportunity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
? Ms. Wolf said the “state has now crushed businesses, kept us from gathering in free assembly to worship as the First Amendment provides, is invading our bodies ... which is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, restricting movement.” The reference to “invading bodies” pertains to talk of mandatory COVID-19 vaccines.
? She also noted that she can be fined $15,000 a day in New York state for gathering more people in one space than COVID-19 restrictions allow.
Those examples and others back up her historical research that shows would-be tyrants always take the same steps when they seek to close down a democracy, she said. Ms. Wolf told Fox News that she believes the United States is “absolutely moving into what I call step 10,” which is the “suspension of the rule of law — that’s when you start to be a police state, and we’re here. There’s no way around it.”
Those are strong concerns and accusations she’s making. But there is validity to her argument that once a dictator has taken control of a country elsewhere in the world, rarely are the emergency powers willingly given up. They stay in place to cement the authority of the dictator.
Ms. Wolf is urging Americans — both liberals and conservatives — to pay more attention to efforts to harm the U.S. Constitution by impinging on the rights of everyday citizens. That’s advice worth heeding, even if some of her warnings may ultimately prove exaggerated. Vigilance is never misplaced.