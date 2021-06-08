You’re not crazy — Jim Casey

NORFOLK — Back in May, one of your readers wrote to the editor in regard to the proposed roundabout at Braasch Avenue and First Street. To that writer, you’re not crazy! That roundabout squeezed into that high-traffic area is crazy. Plus a BRIDGE! Judging from the “roundabout” (even sounds silly) on West Norfolk Avenue, this one might be a real disaster.
Haven’t trucks turned over on this west one? I will write an email to Mr. Wray, the specialist from Omaha who is the project manager.
Doesn’t the City of Norfolk employ city engineers? Why do we always hire engineers from out of town to waste our money (see new park) when we have engineers who go to school to do these projects? (Google grants).
I have found that many citizens feel they have no voice in Norfolk decisions and, after a while, they give up!
JIM CASEY