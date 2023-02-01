NORFOLK — First let me congratulate Gov. Pillen on proposing a number of tax reforms that would alter the funding of a plan to reorganize and reform state government.
However, one of those reforms set forth in Legislative Bill 783 is touted as property tax relief by eliminating funding of our community colleges through property taxation. The proposal is to replace property tax funding with distribution from the state tax revenues at an average rate of a 3.5% increase over and above the prior year’s allotment of funds.
Although the proposal may be welcomed by the property tax-payer as property tax relief, the more important concern is: How will this affect the quality of community college education in our state? Locally, we have a very highly rated Northeast Community College with several campus locations. Several other community colleges are well established throughout the state. The community colleges offer numerous fields of study leading to two-year associates degrees that satisfy credit toward a four-year bachelor’s degree from four-year colleges and universities. Tuition and fees are substantially reduced rates than are incurred by direct attendance to four-year institutions. The savings may in fact be greater than the savings to the property tax-payer as set forth in LB 783. In addition, the community colleges also train and educate several vocational programs not otherwise available at four-year institutions.
By getting two-year certificates or diplomas, it encourages retention of our youth in Nebraska and supports our labor force. In addition, numerous adult education programs serve nontraditional student residents locally.
LB 783 does not necessarily secure the financial support of the community colleges in the long-term as the state’s budget is bound to change by reason of legislative priorities and legislative fiat. I believe your voice should be heard by your state senator to oppose LB 783 and to retain community college funding through property taxation locally!
CHARLES W. BALSIGER