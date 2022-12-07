NORFOLK — I just read the nice story on Dec. 3 in the Living Section on page 16. I enjoyed reading the article.
However, the (caption) under the multi-balloon picture reads: And I quote...By burning hot air a balloonist floats his basket etc... end of quote. I hate to be picky, but, you “don’t burn hot air” for the lift. The gas used to “heat” the air that results in lifting of the balloon is either hydrogen or helium in this country. Most people won’t know you published incorrect information, but since I crewed for a hot air balloon business out in Colorado years ago, the misinformation just jump in my face.
Have a great day.
DEANN McKINLEY