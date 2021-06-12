Wrong demographics — Terence Brown

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Sometimes, the biases of a culture are not obvious while a person is part of the culture. Sometimes, those biases seem obvious to a visitor.

The 51 seemingly White faces of local officials on the Norfolk Daily News “Keeping in Touch” page was shocking to me as a visitor. However, that outcome of local elections and appointments is probably a reflection of the local social profile, not a result of bias. Most of the local officials are probably Christian, too, also a reflection of the local social profile, not a result of bias. However, sexual bias is another story.

The numbers show how the local sexual bias is steering people’s choices. Ten of 14 educational officials are women. Thirty-two of 37 other officials are men. Unlike the other biases, there is probably not a shortage of women in this area. The numbers say the “Good Ol’ Boy” network is alive and well in the non-educational local culture.

Terence Brown

