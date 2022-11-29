LINCOLN — Why not Mickey Joseph?
I have been a disappointed Husker fan for a long time. Over the years, I wondered how our team could turn into a losing one. Initially I thought the answer was the coach or players. I even touted a theory the players’ gloves were defective because we always fumble the ball. No, it isn’t any of these things. It is the athletic department.
We fire winning coaches, thinking something else is better, trying to recapture the Devaney/Osborne years. But it never happens, until Mickey Joseph. The way he helped the players stay in the moment, helped us win the Heroes trophy for the first time since 2014.
As a Husker fan, I was disappointed the athletic department hired someone else. Finding a coach like Devaney or Osborne doesn’t exist because they are who they are, and then there was Mickey Joseph with his sparkling smile and can-do attitude.
I know Husker Nation wanted Mickey Joseph because he improved the team. But, the athletic department threw it away by thinking someone else was better, just like always. You’ve made this Husker fan very sad.
SARAH HAYES