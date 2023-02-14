HOUSTON — This is in regards to the Feb. 4 Daily News, page 2, “Renew efforts to ax basic-skills test.”
As if the current state of public education in America isn’t already on life support, the current “effort” by teachers unions and “teacher prep programs” in Nebraska to remove basic skills tests as a supposed “obstacle” to reducing teaching shortages simply adds another nail to its coffin.
It is in the best (financial) interests of “teacher prep programs” to avoid having to test prospective teachers for content knowledge and demonstrate a basic understanding of effective classroom teaching principles. Removing the test(s) will ensure anybody who so desires can become a “teacher” by simply completing a “teacher prep program” and paying the requisite fee for the “license” to teach.
As for the teachers unions, it has long been established by their actions, they have little interest in the educational welfare of the students and exist primarily for the financial interests of its member teachers.
So, absolutely we must eliminate any possible obstacle from the pathway of a potential teacher in an effort to get teachers into the classrooms. Never mind whether those “teachers” have even a rudimentary knowledge of the profession or the subject matter they are assigned to teach. I wonder if medical schools eliminated all the “obstacles” to becoming a physician, would we all enjoy better health care and eliminate doctor shortages?
The past few decades have given rise to a rapidly-growing industry of teacher certification factories – many of which are online platforms. Pay them a fee and they will mail you your teaching “diploma” because after all, teaching really isn’t considered a “profession” anymore is it?
I am being only partly facetious. School districts have hired people whose attitude is, “I can’t get a job, but I guess I can always be a teacher.”
They have hired them in droves; many hires have discovered they have neither the aptitude to be a classroom teacher nor the requisite knowledge and skills to convey the subject manner in a way that is more than just reading from a textbook and handing out worksheets. The revolving door of teacher attrition spins faster and the education hierarchy hounds chase their tail.
The end result is the kids in the classrooms are being cheated. Carried one step further, the end result is kids who learn little or nothing in subjects that should matter.
By all means education “leaders,” please do make it so easy to become a teacher that one day a trained monkey can do it. That way the teacher shortage can be eliminated and you (union leaders and politicians and teacher “prep” program companies) can all pat yourselves on the back and brag how you “fixed the problem,” as the state of our public education continues its necrosis unchecked.
RANDY ROTHCHILD