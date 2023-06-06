NORFOLK — This is in response to Patti Gubbels’ guest column last month indicating that she is not in favor of transparency in the schools because of something she calls “toxic transparency.” Back when my boys were in school, I felt that there was a true partnership between the schools and the parents. Parental involvement in the education process was actually encouraged.
I could read my son’s textbooks, inspect their homework and see their exams. Now, in this digital age of learning, this is no longer possible. Everything is done through computers and sent directly to the teacher. When a parent asks to see such things as the curriculum, they are questioned as to WHY they need to see such information. They are told to “trust” the schools.
New grading systems are put into place that even the teachers struggle with yet again, parents are told to trust that the new systems will facilitate learning when in fact test scores are actually decreasing. (check out Schooldigger.com)
Our community trusted that our school boards were overseeing the schools when in fact they were rubber stamping everything the administration told them to by 6-0 votes. At some point, a few brave people began to question the things happening in our schools.
They started attending school board meetings and asking for information regarding what the students were being taught. They wanted to make sure our students were not being subjected to CRT and sexualization curriculum. They got out and voted for new board members that would ensure things were being run not only according to Norfolk Public school policies (NOT the Nebraska Association of School Boards), but in a way that was most beneficial to the students and conducive to actual learning.
I personally am proud that parents are beginning to take an interest in what is happening in our schools and are asking for more information. It isn’t just transparency we need but parental inclusiveness in the education process. It is time to bring back that partnership that used to exist between parents and the school administration and work TOGETHER to make Norfolk Public Schools once again one of the top schools in the state.
KAY FRANCAVILLA