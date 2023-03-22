Work together — Clayton Ellsworth

NORFOLK — Maxim crop yields demand nitrogen. After the Civil War, the South needed income, cotton was the only real possibility, however the soil was depleted.
To meet the need, TVA produced nitrogen, which increased cotton yields from 100 lbs. up to 500 lbs. per acre. Then World War I needed ammunition, which required extensive amounts of nitrate. TVA production expanded to meet the need.
After the war, TVA promoted the use of nitrogen for college test plots. Most colleges throughout USA promoted the use of nitrogen for maxim production. Guidelines were set with maximum production rates the main goal by the colleges.
The government has encouraged more production for ethanol and other ag products over the years, which added to the nitrate problem. Ag producers responded using more nitrogen. The city of Des Moines sued a drainage canal company (indirectly ag producers) for nitrate contamination and lost the suit. The judge ruled it was up to legislators.
Des Moines has had issues with its waste from its filtration system discharges as claims were made that the city’s downsteam had to deal with its discharges, adding extra contaminants to its water supply. Any new rules and regulations must be enacted not identifying anyone party as responsible to prevent unnecessary litigation.
Rules and regulations are needed to help solve the overuse. Their enforcement must be administered carefully as they could result in forcing ag producers to sell out. Nitrate and other contaminants in our water supplies are all our fault and we must all work together on solutions.
CLAYTON ELLSWORTH