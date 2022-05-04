ATKINSON — WOW! The Nebraska Republican politicians have been taking lessons from the Washington, D.C., Democrat politicians. When things don’t seem to be going their way, they bring in accusers of sexual misconduct.
Then the governor says the person that is being accused should drop out of the governor’s race. Excuse me, but I believe that people being accused are STILL considered to be innocent, until being PROVEN guilty.
Eight women make the charge but only one gives her name. IF this happened, why is it just now being reported? Could it be that the government powerful are afraid they might lose to an outsider that might just try to dim up what has been going on in Lincoln?
This governor’s race has become dirty, and it sure looks as though it is coming from the top of the political chain. Political ads against governor candidates make some very interesting comments, such as not paying taxes, supporting the CRT (critical race theory) in our schools, polluting water, big government spending by candidates who have served on The NU Board of Regents and been state senators. Why haven’t the news media honed in on these accusations?
Since the candidate being accused of sexual misconduct is a widower and purported to be wealthy, perhaps these women are having wishful thinking.
SHIRLEY PETERSON