Wind power performed — Mitch Hyde

NORFOLK — As the dust has settled on the true causes of rolling power outages weeks ago, we’ve learned another valuable lesson: the truth usually lies somewhere deeper than rush-to-judgment rhetoric that’s politically motivated.
To that point, many clean energy opponents took the opportunity to blame wind and solar energy — and call for more coal power. The truth, however, was that wind energy actually outperformed expected production during the period in question while coal and natural gas underperformed. But don’t take my word for it. This is what Lanny Nickell, chief operating officer of the Southwest Power Pool (the regional electricity grid operator in our part of the U.S.), told Nebraska state senators: “As a whole, the pool saw less than half of expected natural gas production, and only about two-thirds of expected coal production. Wind energy, despite its detractors, actually produced more than expected across the 14 states.”
Again, the lesson here is wait for the facts and don’t be swayed by those seeking to tug on your political heartstrings. From what I see, wind and solar energy (of which Nebraska holds top 10 generation potential in both) produces economic benefits for Northeast Nebraska towns in the form of new jobs, new farm income through land leases, and new tax revenues for schools and infrastructure. I don’t see the same benefits from coal-powered generation. In fact, we send our Nebraska dollars away to Wyoming to pay for it.
MITCH HYDE