Why was probe stopped? — Terry Spence

STANTON — President Biden recently stopped the Wuhan probe into what caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Why would he do that unless he was trying to cover up the cause? It is widely known that the Bidens profited heavily from their financial dealings in China and elsewhere during Joe’s vice presidency. Perhaps they were behind the pandemic.
It was a surefire way along with election fraud to beat Trump in 2020. I don’t believe the Democrats are beyond sacrificing the lives of millions of people to get what they want.
TERRY SPENCE