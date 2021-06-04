Why was probe stopped? — Terry Spence

STANTON — President Biden recently stopped the Wuhan probe into what caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Why would he do that unless he was trying to cover up the cause? It is widely known that the Bidens profited heavily from their financial dealings in China and elsewhere during Joe’s vice presidency. Perhaps they were behind the pandemic.

It was a surefire way along with election fraud to beat Trump in 2020. I don’t believe the Democrats are beyond sacrificing the lives of millions of people to get what they want.

TERRY SPENCE

Children with disabilities — Brittany Schuster

KEARNEY — Have you ever been so fortunate to love a child with a disability? I have and let me tell you it is the most incredible love. I suspect the 11 Nebraska senators who filibustered LB376 have never had the opportunity to experience such a love.

Helpful people — Myron and Alma Brewer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — On May 26, my husband and I were in Norfolk to pick up a dog. We were to meet the seller at the main entrance to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. We arrived and I did not think we were at the right entrance. I flagged down a young man and he told me where the right entrance was, and …

Ready for next year — Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — We did it! The Convention of States Project application, LR14 was successfully revived on a vote of 30-14 from a motion made by Sen. Mike Flood. This motion “suspended the rules” that exist to put life back into LR14.

Apron remembered — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — Recently I was going through some items when I came upon this poem. It is called “The Tale of Grandma’s Apron” and the author is Charlotte Nordeen. I think it is appropriate now.

Override the veto — Nathan Beacom

LYONS — Last week, the Nebraska Legislature, on a vote of 33-11, approved Legislative Bill 108, which would temporarily expand the gross income eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to better support working families. Another bill, Legislative Bill 306, passed …

Too many details — Norma Moreland

O’NEILL — I have been a subscriber for at least 50 years to the Norfolk Daily News. In the past two years, and even lately, I’m horrified of the smut articles of sex offenders. Really, do you think the readers want to know each act?

Services for all children — Laura Ishmael

ELKHORN — In the Nebraska Legislature recently, the funding of services for children with developmental disabilities was up for debate. LB376, a bill designed to provide basic supports and services to Nebraska families with a disabled child, was filibustered and failed.