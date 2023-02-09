STANTON — Recently, a Chinese spy balloon was discovered over the skies of Montana. The governor of Montana, who was interviewed on one of the conservative news outlets, said he was not notified by the Biden Administration about this invasion of U.S. air space until the object was over Montana’s largest city.

The governor said there are many wide open spaces in Montana to take the balloon down but the state lacked the authority to do so. After days in U.S. air space, flying clear across our country, this spy mechanism was finally shot down in the Atlantic off the coast of South Carolina. This device should have been shot down as soon as it was discovered over the Pacific, perhaps near the Aleutian Islands where there is little or no population.

Instead, Biden and Lloyd Austin chose to allow this device to keep flying and collecting and sending data to Xi and the Chinese Communist Party, who hate the U.S. and want to take us over.

The burning question in this matter is why weren’t the American people notified earlier, preferably when the spy balloon was initially sighted? Imagine how much data was collected and sent to China before it was finally disabled. Once again what we see is derelict of duty by an administration that has bungled everything in its sites.

TERRY SPENCE

In other news

Let him teach — Lois Keck

CROFTON — So, Pastor Arin Hess is “lobbying” because he is having Bible studies with Nebraska legislators (Daily News, Jan. 20, “Should Bible study leader register as lobbyist?”)

Not enough food — Bradley Tuttle

MADISON — My name is Bradley Tuttle and I am an inmate in the Madison County Jail and I write to you because of how inhumane the jail standards are here. I know that most of society thinks we deserve what we get, but not everyone in here is bad.

Exceptional care — Kathy Hall

NORFOLK — I appreciate the staff at Unity Eye Centers in Norfolk for their customer service. I walked in late in the afternoon on Jan. 17 because I had seen a flashing image the previous day and again that day. My regular optometrist was not in, so another optometrist did my eye exam. He tol…