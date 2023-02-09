STANTON — Recently, a Chinese spy balloon was discovered over the skies of Montana. The governor of Montana, who was interviewed on one of the conservative news outlets, said he was not notified by the Biden Administration about this invasion of U.S. air space until the object was over Montana’s largest city.
The governor said there are many wide open spaces in Montana to take the balloon down but the state lacked the authority to do so. After days in U.S. air space, flying clear across our country, this spy mechanism was finally shot down in the Atlantic off the coast of South Carolina. This device should have been shot down as soon as it was discovered over the Pacific, perhaps near the Aleutian Islands where there is little or no population.
Instead, Biden and Lloyd Austin chose to allow this device to keep flying and collecting and sending data to Xi and the Chinese Communist Party, who hate the U.S. and want to take us over.
The burning question in this matter is why weren’t the American people notified earlier, preferably when the spy balloon was initially sighted? Imagine how much data was collected and sent to China before it was finally disabled. Once again what we see is derelict of duty by an administration that has bungled everything in its sites.
TERRY SPENCE