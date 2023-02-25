Why is wokeness strength? — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — There exists a pool of just over 400,000 young Americans from which all the armed services must attempt to draw in order to meet recruiting goals. Most of our armed services are now falling well short of their annual recruitment goals for a variety of reasons — not the least of which is a general lack of interest in serving one’s country.
In fairness, what young American would want to serve in today’s armed forces in which diversity and wokeness are the primary objectives — at the expense of combat readiness? The fallout of these recruiting shortfalls is increased deployment lengths and sea tours for soldiers, Marines and sailors which in turn negatively affects retention.
Recently, the Navy has set about expunging physical fitness test failures from service records in an effort to improve retention. And thanks to last year’s Defense Bill, Congress has mandated all services implement “gender neutral” physical fitness tests. This serves no purpose other than degrading combat readiness for the sake of political correctness.
If you can’t do 25 pushups because you are a female, then let’s make it just five for everyone. That way everyone can pass and we will have “equity.” “Everyone gets a trophy” carried to its extreme.
The Super Bowl featured an “all female” flyover this year — as if somehow that implies our Armed Forces are “better” these days, as the military (and NFL) virtue-signal. “Look how diverse and equitable we are!”(never mind the NFL has yet to have a female player). Our enemies around the world are no-doubt shaking in their boots or sandals.
As our “progressive leadership” in the White House, Pentagon and senior military positions continue to infuse more “equity” and “diversity” and social engineering into our armed services, it is no small irony we are creating a military increasingly incapable of meeting future combat challenges. And we have created a leadership paradigm in the military that rewards diversity and other meaningless social minutiae at the expense of genuine and effective leadership.
Little wonder we are unable to meet recruiting goals. What self-respecting young American would want to be a part of a social experiment that emphasizes all the wrong things that ultimately puts him or her at risk in a combat environment?
Moreover, our young Americans are observant and they look at what we failed to accomplish in Afghanistan (to name just one debacle) — at the loss of 2,400 Americans and the wounding and maiming of at least 20,000. And they rightly ask themselves, “why should I volunteer to be uselessly expended by ignorant politicians in wars that have no end-goal?”
Our “leaders” responses to recruiting shortfalls coupled with their creation of a leadership vacuum within the armed services, not only misses the mark, but is self-defeating and weakens us as a country.
RANDY ROTHCHILD