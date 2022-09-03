Why fewer are joining — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — Military recruiting goals are not being met for many of the reasons discussed in the Daily News’ Aug. 23 article on the subject. I happen to be among the first group who volunteered when the draft ended after 1973, including a tour in recruiting.
In my view, there were a couple of omissions in the recruiting article that are worthy of mention. First of all, too many of the current “crop” (generation) of potential military recruits are living at home much longer than have past generations. It is no longer uncommon for a kid to live with mom and dad well into his mid-20s. Mom and dad are doing them no favors by providing free room and board, car payment, smart phone, car insurance and such.
Little wonder the kid isn’t motivated to serve his/her country. Give up the cushy life? Seriously?
There’s a lot to be said for kicking a kid out of the nest so he can transition from being a kid to a functioning adult. Many parents are artificially delaying nature’s way which only accomplishes a great disservice. The end result is we have far too many kids who seem to never grow up and accept responsibility for themselves and learn how to feed themselves and take their place as contributing members of society much less have a patriotic willingness to serve their country.
Secondly, and this is an ironic twist, the typical kind of young man (or woman) who is attracted to the military lifestyle he aspires to, sees what is going on throughout our military today and is repulsed or at the very least disillusioned. We have too much military leadership today that isn’t just going “woke,” it’s already there and entrenched.
The kind of touchy-feely training our young sailors, Marines, airmen and soldiers are getting today wherein the White kids are told they are “privileged” and should be ashamed of their roots, and the kids “of color” are told they are all victims, is nothing short of appalling.
But what is worse is this kind of indoctrination not only does a disservice to our young enlistees, it strikes at the very heart of the purpose of the military – which is to be able to win a war. In short, the end result of this false narrative of patronizing, indoctrinating ideology is a seriously degraded state of combat readiness.
It seems in today’s military the mission is no longer combat readiness — it’s mostly about social engineering and excessive concern over contrived diversity issues. And we have a lot of Flag-rank Officers who have bought into the “wokism” movement so prevalent in certain segments of American culture bent on undermining democratic values.
The end result of this is we are making the military unattractive to the very kind of young men/women we need the most; those who want to sign up to fight — and win — should it become necessary to fight. And one day it will become necessary.
Our military leadership points the finger at COVID and other economic factors that certainly can’t be understated. But these leaders seem to miss a major point which is we are making the military unappealing to the very persons we want and need most. And we wonder why we can’t fill recruiting goals.
RANDY ROTHCHILD